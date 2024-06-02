MHEDA Celebrates National Forklift Safety Day

Sponsored by:





This year, on June 11th, the industry celebrates National Forklift Safety Day. This day recognizes the importance of safety in workplaces, serving as a reminder for proper training, maintenance, and adherence to safety requirements. Forklifts play a crucial role in the material handling industry, but their power and utility come with risks that must be managed effectively. MHEDA celebrates the safe use of forklifts and provides various resources to encourage best practices.

The Development of National Forklift Safety Day

In 2014, National Forklift Safety Day was founded by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA). It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of training. By educating and providing resources for the industry, we can contribute to creating a safe work environment and preventing hazardous incidents.

Elevating Forklift Safety Today

In the material handling industry, there are various resources available to promote forklift safety within your business. These resources include industry training and certification programs to ensure your employees are well-versed in forklift safety and more. Many organizations, like MHEDA, provide information and resources to implement effective and safe operations.

This course offers a basic understanding of the material handling industry, forklift products, and important terminology. The full Forklift Bootcamp five-part series, presented by Dave Baiocchi, President, Resonant Dealer Services LLC, is available through MHEDA’s Learning Management System and includes 4 hours of training on the setup and operations of a dealership, how forklifts work, ITA classes of lift trucks, components of a forklift, applications, and more.

Certified Forklift Technician Certification: MHEDA partnered with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) to develop the Certified Forklift Technician (CFT) Certification. This certification will give technical and community college students the tools to become trained technicians. Along with promoting the certification of students, current technicians in the workforce can earn their CFT by passing the online exam and a hands-on assessment.

To learn more about what resources are available through MHEDA, please visit www.mheda.org.

Promoting a Culture of Safety

National Forklift Safety Day is a reminder of the importance of safe practices within industries where forklifts are utilized. By embracing a proactive approach to forklift safety through training and education, businesses can protect lives, minimize risks, and drive sustainable growth. MHEDA is proud to spread awareness and promote actions that make the material handling industry safer and more efficient.

About The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA): The MHEDA community is where industry professionals come to expand their network, strengthen their businesses, and elevate the material handling industry. Through educational programs, industry insights, shared best practices, and resources for every member, MHEDA is home to everyone in the material handling industry. Discover more about MHEDA and how we empower the material handling industry at www.mheda.org.

Contributed by the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA)



