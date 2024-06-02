Advanced Technology Supports Safety Every Day

Contributed by:





Toyota Material Handling (TMH), the industry leader in material handling innovation, is proud to celebrate the 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day by reinforcing the importance of operator safety training, technology, and forklift safety practices as more new operators join the workforce every year.

National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association, is an annual event that serves as the focal point for forklift manufacturers to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. With involvement in National Forklift Safety Day since the inaugural event in 2014, Toyota Material Handling continues to innovate with product features to help support operators.

Toyota is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its System of Active Stability™ (SAS), a historical innovation that has now become an industry standard. Most Toyota forklifts come standard with SAS, which instantaneously detects operational hazards prone to instability. SAS generates over 3,000 readings per second and can automatically stabilize the rear axle to help operators maintain lateral stability, reducing the overall risk of potential accidents.

Toyota’s latest technology, Smart Environment Sensor Plus™ (SEnS+), can assist operators in identifying a pedestrian or object behind their forklift. In addition to the system notifications, SEnS+ has industry-first features, including dynamic zoning, adjustable truck slowdown, and backward-movement prevention.

The SEnS+ zoning feature automatically adjusts the detection range of obstacles in a 130-degree field of view up to 32 feet away and limits forklift movements by engaging in regenerative braking to slow the truck speed for pedestrians and objects in specific conditions.

Both SEnS+ and SAS are part of Toyota Assist, a robust family of advanced features and options that work together to passively or actively assist forklift operability, productivity, or situational awareness.

National Forklift Safety Day is a yearly reminder to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety, but at Toyota, the safety of our customers is our number one priority every day.

Contributed by Toyota Material Handling



