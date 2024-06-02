Find Your Warehouse’s Rhythm and Empower Confident Operators

Sponsored by:





When you secure the rhythm of your facility and operators, you tap in to their full potential — but that takes more than just equipment. Proper training, tools, and solutions are critical to support your workforce. This National Forklift Safety Day, we’re excited to highlight how investing in proper training is essential for cultivating a culture of safety while offering a glimpse at the breadth of solutions available to help customers solve challenges and achieve goals. With The Raymond Corporation’s robust portfolio of customer-first solutions, it’s now easier than ever for managers to tap into their potential and up their tempo confidently and efficiently.

Preparing Operators With Training and Development

The right training for your operation includes comprehensive solutions that can protect employees, equipment, and materials. Raymond helps customers optimize operations with training and support solutions that integrate seamlessly and reinforce best practices.

Raymond’s award-winning forklift Virtual Reality (VR) Simulator is an immersive technology that can simplify teaching and developing employees for enhanced performance and efficiency. Raymond’s VR Simulator can be tailored to your specific needs, such as maintaining production, training multiple employees, or transitioning to a different lift truck model by working with your choice of a VR teaching buck or actual lift truck.

Our industry-leading forklift operator training program, Safety On The Move®, is a comprehensive yet modular, customizable online program catering to new and seasoned forklift operators while instilling best practices.

Increasing Confidence With Operator Assist Technologies

Operator assist technologies streamline workflows and help keep operations in control, all while ensuring new operators can work boldly and effectively. Telematics and integrated intralogistics solutions provide invaluable data to enhance visibility and give managers a comprehensive view of entire operations. Telematics applications allow managers insights into lift truck operator checklists and impact reports, providing information to identify whether further training is needed or if a change in the warehouse environment is warranted.

Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE® Integrated Tether System is the industry’s first wireless solution that limits lift truck functionality if a proper connection is not detected between a self-retracting lanyard and an operator’s harness. Offering a single-source solution for those facilities with mixed fleets or facilities without the iWAREHOUSE Telematics Fleet Management System, the comprehensive system will still share audio and visual notifications to operators if a tether connection has not been properly made.

Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE FieldSense Proximity Notification System and Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense boost employee confidence by alerting operators to properly equipped pedestrians, to other vehicles, or to objects detected within predetermined areas and by reducing vehicle speed when objects are detected.

Utilizing a variety of resources to identify and eliminate inefficiencies and create measurable standards for improvement, Raymond Lean Management helps maintain your rhythm, helping people work securely and productively.

Tethering your team to the tempo of your operation takes an investment in education and intelligent solutions. As proud supporters of National Forklift Safety Day, we’re encouraging others to find that pace and sync up their facility to build operator confidence.

Every warehouse has its own rhythm. Ready to find yours?

Due to continuous product improvement, specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.

iWAREHOUSE, Raymond, and Safety On The Move are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

Contributed by The Raymond Corporation