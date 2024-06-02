Three layers of forklift safety

Sponsored by:









Forklift safety is a top consideration across industries, but when it comes to supporting lift truck operating best practices, there’s no single silver bullet. Forklift safety requires a multi-faceted approach, including training, real-time support and monitoring, and retroactive evaluation. Managers should consider a layered approach that starts with training, incorporates various forms of support for the operator, and leverages tracking solutions to inform ongoing coaching.

Layer 1: The operator

Operator training is foundational to forklift safety. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires lift truck operators to receive formal instruction, hands-on training, and evaluation before the use of equipment at their job site. A training format in which the trainer utilizes packaged digital material can offer consistent instruction and engage trainees with contemporary adult learning methodologies. Virtual reality technology like the Hyster Forklift Simulator™ can also help support operator training through immersive simulation.

While not a replacement for hands-on training, these tools can allow operators to get additional learning exposure providing inputs to operate equipment in a controlled environment. Just as these tech-enabled options may be especially valuable for facilities frequently onboarding new operators, automation can be particularly helpful for those limited by a short supply of labor. Automated lift trucks are set up to adhere to certain safety standards and site-specific protocols. They also perform consistently in repetitive applications that are prone to high employee turnover, helping provide relief from the constant cycle of hiring and training.

Layer 2: The truck

From ergonomic features that help limit the risk of repetitive stress injuries, to a broad category known as operator assist systems (OAS), there are many ways equipment can help support operators. For example, alarms and pedestrian awareness lighting like strobe or curtain lights present reminders for those walking or working in proximity to trucks in operation. Another type of OAS, integrated stability control systems, offer a proactive approach to help minimize risks and reinforce safe operating practices. One such solution, the Dynamic Stability System (DSS) that comes standard on the Hyster® A Series promotes lift truck stability by applying real-time limitations to truck performance in certain conditions, accompanied by audible and visual alerts that communicate the cause of the intervention to the operator. Another technology, Hyster Reaction™, available on more than 30 electric models, can control lift truck performance based not only on the status of the equipment, but also on its location, proximity to other equipment and pedestrians, and the presence of a detected obstruction.

Level 3: Tracking and continuous support

Telemetry systems like Hyster Tracker™ monitor several aspects of a fleet, from equipment use and diagnostics to individual operator performance, to help operations make informed decisions and manage operator behavior. Telemetry can be tailored to operator development by:

Restricting equipment so that only operators with proper truck certification have access

Controlling who can start equipment through individual access cards

Providing automatic notifications when operator certifications are close to expiring

Some systems even have functionality that provides managers with information when impacts occur, including the option to view video footage of impacts. The Hyster Tracker impact camera provides a clear, distinguishable picture of an incident, including the events immediately preceding and following an impact.

Contributed by Hyster Company



