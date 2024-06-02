HAWKER® Committed to Power and Safety

Sponsored by:





HAWKER® motive power solutions are the moving force behind diverse applications around the world. Our battery and charger products are designed for optimum power, long work cycles, and safe operations.

HAWKER® PRODUCTS OFFER MANY INHERENT SAFETY-RELATED BENEFITS:

Advanced battery chemistries that do not require watering and acid exposure

Lithium and TPPL delivering higher sustained voltages and reducing plug-in frequency

Advanced chemistries circumventing battery changes and enhancing productivity

Full-shift power in demanding environments

Long life-cycle operations

A wide range of opportunity and fast-charge products to avoid battery changes

Modular, high-frequency charging that eliminates downtime

Opportunity charging allows for quick charges during break times

Fewer battery change-outs needed

Reduced total ownership costs

Contributed by Hawker Powersource Inc.



