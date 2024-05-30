Parts Town Announces Strategic Partnership with TurboChef & CookTek

ADDISON, IL – Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, today announced a new master distribution partnership with TurboChef, a leader in accelerated cooking technologies, and sister brand, CookTek, to improve parts availability and service for the brands’ extensive service provider network and customer base.



Under the new partnership agreement, Parts Town has invested in additional inventory of TurboChef and CookTek parts to ensure they can meet the needs of customers. This investment ensures TurboChef's service network has even faster access to critical components for equipment repairs.



"We are excited to partner with TurboChef to provide exceptional service and support to our customers in the foodservice industry," said Dan Hinchley, Vice President of Partnerships, Parts Town Americas (aka PARTnership Builder). "By offering a readily available inventory of genuine OEM TurboChef and CookTek parts, along with our extensive resources and industry-leading technology, we can ensure that customers experience faster repairs and improved equipment uptime."



Under the new partnership, customers will enjoy the same parts discount as when purchasing through TurboChef or CookTek, with no minimum order requirement. They will also experience Parts Town's exceptional service levels, which include:

● Live telephone support from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday

● Same-day shipping, delivery or local pickup is available

○ All in-stock orders placed before 9 p.m. EST ship same day

○ Saturday shipping available for online orders placed before 4 p.m. EST

○ Local pickup from over 120 Parts In Town locations

○ Same Day Delivery in as soon as two hours

● Parts identification and warranty support for parts

● Multiple ordering options via phone, chat, email, or Parts Town's website

● Mobile app and mobile website with real-time inventory, parts images, search by Serial Number Lookup, equipment manuals, and our newest capability, PartPredictor (available for download on the App Store and Google Play)

● Unique TurboChef and CookTek equipment content including preventative maintenance and troubleshooting articles and videos available on our Resource Center and YouTube channel



“This partnership with Parts Town is part of our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our valued customers,” said Katie Cox, President, TurboChef and CookTek. “By leveraging Parts Town's extensive resources and unparalleled parts distribution capabilities, we are confident that this collaboration will further enhance our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations. It will directly result in better parts availability and an overall improved customer experience.”



Parts Town is the master parts distributor for over 230 brands, including over 40 Middleby brands.



“Our partnership with Middleby is a unique and long-standing relationship that allows us to virtually support the entire Middleby kitchen,” said Clint Holder, President, Parts Town Americas (aka Captain Americas). “We align with Middleby in our mission to ensure customers have access to the genuine OEM parts, accessories and consumables that keep equipment running safely and efficiently. This partnership with TurboChef is another crucial step in supporting our mutual customers.”



For more information about Parts Town's products and services, please visit www.partstown.com



About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.



By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.



For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/



About TurboChef

TurboChef Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of foodservice equipment, specializing in the accelerated cooking of food products for the global commercial foodservice industry. With innovation and top performance in mind, TurboChef has redefined cooking efficiency by designing ovens that are versatile, space-saving, user-friendly, and energy-efficient. TurboChef ovens cook faster and produce consistent results without compromising quality.



About CookTek

CookTek is the leading innovator in induction warming, cooking, and heated delivery systems for commercial kitchens and restaurants. CookTek products enable higher productivity, substantial energy savings, and safer cooking. The CookTek mission is to change the way the world cooks, serves, and delivers food.