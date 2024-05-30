TradeBeyond Enhances Wunsche Group's Supply Chain Operations

Munich, May 28, 2024 – Wünsche Group, a renowned global trading company, has announced significant enhancements to its supply chain operations through its ongoing partnership with TradeBeyond and adoption of the platform’s innovative shipping visibility features.

Before integrating TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise supply chain platform in 2019, Wünsche Group faced challenges managing its complex supply chain, which spans more than 15 trading companies worldwide. TradeBeyond’s platform transformed Wünsche’s operations, improving collaboration and strengthening sustainability through automated monitoring of vendor compliance. Building on its successful initial implementation, Wünsche is now deriving even more value from TradeBeyond by implementing the platform’s advanced shipping visibility functionalities. Seamlessly integrated with leading shipping information company Vizion, these enhancements offer comprehensive, real-time tracking of shipments from departure to arrival, covering all intermediary handling stages.

With shipment updates now available within dashboard views on TradeBeyond platform, all departments have seamless access to the latest ETA updates, enabling them to adjust their strategies and activities based on real-time information. TradeBeyond’s shipping visibility enhancements allow the company to better manage delays by providing timely updates and enabling proactive management of transit times. The platform also streamlines communication across internal departments and with external partners, reducing the need for manual updates and check-ins. This not only boosts efficiency but also enhances the responsiveness of Wünsche’s supply chain to potential disruptions.

“We’re thrilled to find new ways to continue leveraging TradeBeyond’s platform for even further efficiencies,” says Dr. Nikolaus Eberhardt Director Organization & Process Management at Wünsche Group. “The platform’s real-time shipping visibility has further reduced the work involved in supply chain management, allowing us to track shipments more accurately than ever and enhancing our ability to make timely adjustments that reduce the impact of delays.”

“TradeBeyond is committed to folding the most trusted supply chain information into our platform in real-time,” TradeBeyond CEO Michael Hung added. “By making critical shipping updates visible to all stakeholders, our platform ensures businesses can make the best strategic decisions based on a real-time shared understanding."

For more information about how TradeBeyond streamlines supply chain management through greater visibility, visit TradeBeyond.com.

About TradeBeyond

Retail's leading extended supply chain management solutions provider, TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers more efficient, responsible supply chains for many of the world’s largest retailers. TradeBeyond is also the provider of Pivot88, retail’s most trusted quality, compliance, and traceability platform. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About Wünsche Group

Wünsche Group is a family-run company, shaped by traditional merchant values, with over 30 branch offices worldwide and more than 25 independently operating companies. The company has a tradition of doing many things a little bit differently, with an aim of being not only economically successful but also fair and responsible. Wünsche Group not only places high demands on its partners and suppliers, but also itself – proving that dynamics, farsightedness, and straightforwardness are natural parts of its DNA.