International Thermal Systems offers Welded Fan Wheel Modernization For Ovens

International Thermal Systems offers an upgrade to a contemporary fan wheel with air fins welded rather than riveted to improve equipment performance and lifespan.

The benefits of a welded fan wheel:

-Triples the life of the fan wheel:

- Reduced maintenance/replacement requirements

- Cost savings over the oven life

- Improved wheel balance which increases performance

- Robust construction delivers better heat resilience & decreased ramp Up-time

- Identical airflow and power requirements as the riveted wheel for a seamless transition without modifying system controls.

To learn more about this offering download the pdf.

ITS – International Thermal Systems is a global original equipment manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, and aqueous washers for automotive, aerospace, power generation, battery manufacturing, building products, foundry, ice builders, and metal packaging industries. ITS is in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA, with another manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China.