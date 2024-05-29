Roboteon Enhances its Innovation Lab Focused on Software Platform for Robots, Warehouse Automation

SAN JOSE, CA / May 29, 2024 / Roboteon, a provider of an innovative software platform that helps companies achieve success with their investments in warehouse robotics, has recently added new capabilities to its multi-function Innovation Lab near San Jose.

The 3000-square foot lab, located just minutes from the San Jose airport, features Roboteon's Robotics Fulfillment Platform software working with different types of robotics and hardware systems from a variety of vendors. The lab supports demonstrations of many different applications and use cases.

Those applications include:

• Basic warehouse and manufacturing robotic transport functions using a variety of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

• Full interoperability of robots of different types and vendors, all managed and optimized in the single Roboteon platform with a unified interface

• Cart picking with optimal order mapping of picks to the cart and optimal routing to minimize travel time

• Collaborative picking with a human associates and AMRs working together as one

• Enterprise Fleet Management, which provides traffic control and visualization across mobile robotics from different vendors

Roboteon is committed to continuous investment in the lab. Recent additions include the deployment of automated picking arms to support piece picking ("pick and place") and case picking applications, optionally working in conjunction with AMRs, and leveraging an advanced vision picking system.

The lab already has mobile robots from multiple vendors working together, as can be seen in a short video: https://www.roboteon.com/innovation-lab-video.php

The lab serves multiple purposes, including the following:

• Providing potential adopters of robotics a chance to gain a hands-on feel for relevant equipment and software

• A facility to bring on new robot types and vendors for rapid integration and testing of the robot(s) with the Roboteon software platform

• A flexible, dedicate area for research and development of new warehouse automation capabilities.

"The Innovation lab is a competitive advantage for Roboteon," said CEO Gana Govind, adding "It allows us to accelerate development of our platform, and showcase to customers many options and applications for warehouse automation."

About Roboteon

Roboteon is the market leader in software to enable successful deployment and operation of robotics in distribution. Our Robotics Fulfillment Platform is a cloud-based, end-to-end software system that enables companies to quickly test, deploy, and drive maximum value from investment in robotics and complementary warehouse automation. It enables interoperability across robots from different vendors, optimizes robotic picking workflows, synchronizes human and robotic resources and more. This is achieved in part through advanced use of AI. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value for robotics deployments and increases productivity and throughput from operations. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com.