C.H. ROBINSON ANNOUNCES 2024 CARRIER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Eden Prairie, Minnesota (May 29, 2024)—Global logistics company C.H. Robinson today announced the winners of its annual Carrier of the Year Awards. Selected from the company’s network of 450,000 contract carriers on its platform, this year’s celebration recognizes 24 exceptional carriers that stood out for their operational excellence including adoption of technology to enhance efficiencies, growth in the volume of freight hauled with C.H. Robinson, and resiliency amidst a challenging market. This year’s standouts include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL) and intermodal carriers from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The annual celebration will reward winners with a three-day event at its Eden Prairie headquarters, May 29 –31. Honorees will be awarded prizes and further honored through several appreciation initiatives, including an awards banquet.

“Over the past year and beyond, the truck driving community has been resilient in overcoming different challenges, learning to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity which is a testament to their strength and determination,” said Michael Castagnetto, President, North American Surface Transportation, C.H. Robinson. “We’re excited to celebrate these outstanding carriers in person to pay tribute to how important they are to us and the economy. Looking ahead, we will continue to introduce innovative ways for carriers to succeed in all business cycles, including offerings that enable them to quickly book freight, get paid quickly, leverage the latest technology and receive support from our dedicated experts.”

The 2024 Carrier of the Year Winners include:

• ABR Transport Inc. – Sacramento, CA

• Acme Truck Line Inc. – Gretna, LA

• Barrera’s Express – South Gate, CA

• CRST, The Transportation Solution – Cedar Rapids, IA

• Darrough Transportation Inc. – Beech Grove, IN

• Day To Day Logistics Inc. – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

• Estes Express – Richmond, VA

• Gabriela Transport Services – Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

• Garesp – Phoenix, AZ

• GL Logistics - Apodaca, Nuevo León, México

• McGuire Transportation Inc. – Temple, TX

• Old Dominion Freight Line – Thomasville, NC

• Pahoa Express Inc – Clinton Township, MI

• Paveway Express – Greenville, SC

• RBX Inc. – Strafford, MO

• Rodrial USA LLC – Houston, TX

• Skyline Fleet Inc. – Stockton, CA

• Southeastern Freight Lines – Lexington, SC

• Sunrise Trucking Inc. – French Camp, CA

• Takata Trans Inc. – Delaware Water Gap, PA

• Timmons Transit – Jonesboro, AR

• Transco Lines, Inc. – Russellville, AR

• Trucks For You Inc. – Muskogee, OK

• Zana Transportation Services Inc. – Tucson, AZ

Notably, seven award recipients are repeat winners, including all three 2024 LTL honorees, further reinforcing their status as consistent, dedicated, and high-quality carriers.

Terry Wallace of Transco Lines, Inc., a truckload winner in the 200-999 trucks category, said: “I am honored to be named a Carrier of the Year and to be recognized for efforts to grow and evolve my business in new and exciting ways. Last year we booked nearly 70% of our loads digitally with C.H. Robinson. Not only have digital capabilities introduced by the company added another layer of efficiency and convenience, but we have established a strong relationship with our account rep, who is always available to help us work through challenges while looking out for our best interests.”

As the mover of more truckload freight than anyone in North America, C.H. Robinson is committed to helping carriers operate more efficiently to drive the growth and success of their business. Carriers that work with C.H. Robinson benefit from:

• Access to the most loads: C.H. Robinson moves more truckload freight than anyone in North America, and therefore can offer carriers access to the most load choices.

• Unbeatable Service: Carriers benefit from the support and expertise of our people combined with advanced technology, ensuring a seamless experience from booking to payment.

• Quick & Reliable Payment: Leading payment terms include a digital cash advance program enabling carriers to request 60% of their payment immediately upon load pickup, enhancing cash flow.

• Customization: Through its freight matching solution, carriers can quickly find freight closer to home and that’s best suited to their network.

• Rewards - Top-performing carriers get early access to freight, top payment terms and fuel discounts.

C.H. Robinson also offers carrier scholarships through the C.H. Robinson Foundation and ongoing community support including donations to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief fund, which supports truck drivers in need.