Kuehne+Nagel opens Texas facility to support nearshoring trend

The boom in cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico is continuing to spark the creation of new logistics offices in the region, as Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel today said it will open a new, 363,000-square foot facility in El Paso, Texas.

The site consolidates four warehouses from across the border into one, supporting customers as they seek to redesign their supply chain processes as global companies make investments across Mexico due to the growing trend of nearshoring, the company said.

Set to open its doors on August 5, the warehouse features enhanced security, modern offices, 54 dock doors, front and rear cross-dock capability, 125 truck yard spaces, and added vertical racked storage locations.

According to the company, consolidating four warehouses under one roof will drive efficiencies by allowing the control of all trailer traffic in one site. The move will also reduce the amount of time a truck is received and offloaded with additional dock availability, while offering improved layout and cargo flow.