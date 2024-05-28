Nilfisk Unveils Groundbreaking SC550 Walk-Behind Scrubber

Nilfisk is proud to announce the launch of the SC550 walk-behind scrubber. Nilfisk developed the SC550 scrubber based on customer insights to help organizations optimize cleaning processes through user-centric design, intuitive operation and sustainable technology.

The Nilfisk SC550 walk-behind scrubber was first unveiled at the Interclean trade show in Amsterdam on May 14, 2024, and will be available for purchase in November 2024.

Designed with the user in mind, the Nilfisk SC550 scrubber ensures a seamless and intuitive cleaning experience that caters to the needs of diverse organizations and individual operators. This new machine addresses the industry's challenges, including labor shortages and high staff turnover, by facilitating ease of use with minimal training required. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable for the operator, and efficient use of resources makes it gentle on the planet.

Value-Driving Benefits of the Nilfisk SC550 Walk-Behind Scrubber

Simple, intuitive usability – With onboard tutorials and maintenance guides, first-time operators can quickly master the SC550 scrubber. It features user-friendly controls and an intuitive interface that makes operation smooth and natural. Colored touchpoints indicate where users should interact for efficient maintenance.

Adaptable design – We recognize that every organization is unique, and so is every user. The SC550 features an adjustable steering column that adapts to the user’s size and smart presets that users can customize to their language and skill level. Customers can choose between four scrubber brush types based on floor type and cleaning needs.

Reduced environmental impact - The SC550 walk-behind scrubber tackles tough jobs while optimizing the use of water, energy and detergent. Based on internal studies, it is 28% more energy efficient than previous models and uses up to 40% less water and 60% less detergent, compared to machines without similar technology. Nilfisk plans to incorporate up to 30% post-consumer recycled plastics into the SC550 scrubber by 2025, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Driven to Help Customers Succeed

"At Nilfisk, we are driven to provide our customers with innovations that help them succeed. The SC550 is the first example of how we are meeting the changing needs of the global cleaning industry. Regardless of their role or industry focus, we want the people who interact with our machines to perform at their best and achieve immaculate results with minimal environmental impact. The SC550 is a testament to this, combining usability with advanced cleaning technology and optimized resource usage," said Amit Khamkar, SVP, Global Head of Product Portfolio at Nilfisk.

For more information on the Nilfisk SC550 walk-behind scrubber, please visit www2.nilfisk.com/SC550_ProductLaunch.

About Nilfisk

Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading provider of professional and consumer floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers. Nilfisk products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 9 manufacturing sites across the globe. Our main facilities are based in the U.S., Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of 4,700 employees secured revenue of 1,033.6 mEUR in 2023. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Nilfisk is dedicated to helping businesses enhance their productivity and environmental stewardship across the globe.