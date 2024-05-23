Labor analytics firm Easy Metrics gains $31 million in private equity funding

Easy Metrics, a Bellevue, Washington-based labor analytics platform for warehouses and manufacturers, has landed $31 million in funding and plans to use it to accelerate product development, expand organizational capacity, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

The funding came from private equity firm Nexa Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Easy Metrics says its products—such as labor management system (LMS) software—provide actionable insights into operational cost and performance, site profitability, and labor productivity. That empowers operations teams to cut waste, drive efficiencies, and create a more engaged and productive workforce. The company currently serves over 250 facilities across more than 50 customers that range from fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market businesses.

“Easy Metrics’ labor analytics solution is becoming increasingly vital for warehouses and manufacturers due to shifts in labor dynamics and the supply chain,” Joey Maloney, Partner at Nexa Equity, said in a release. “We are very excited to partner with Dean and the Easy Metrics team, which has leveraged their deep industry expertise to build a best-in-class product that addresses critical operational needs.”