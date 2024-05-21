Cargo vans led burst of deployments of zero-emission trucks in 2023

More than 30,000 zero-emission trucks (ZETs) have been deployed in the U.S. through the end of 2023, including a burst of 25,378 new ZET deployments in 2023 alone, according to the latest figures from CALSTART.

Of the latest total, the great majority are zero-emission cargo vans, with a deployment of 25,931 units, accounting for 86% of all ZET deployments. The overall numbers include U.S. sales of medium and heavy duty (MHD) trucks for Class 2b (8,501–10,000 lbs.) through Class 8 (33,000 lbs. and above) vehicles, categorized as cargo vans, medium-duty (MD) step vans, MD trucks, refuse trucks, yard tractors, and all other heavy-duty (HD) trucks.

An important driver of ZET adoption is credits and incentives that give them a lower effective price. But according CALSTART, the latest stats show an increase in the number of medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicle deployed regardless of state regulations and incentives.

For example, the leading states for overall ZET deployments are California (4,435), Texas (3,468), and Florida (2,289) with New York, New Jersey, and Illinois all having more than 1,000 ZET deployments. But ranked by change, Arkansas saw the greatest percentage increase of ZET deployments. Through the end of 2022, the state had only six ZETs; but as of December 2023, it had 345 ZETs (5,650%). Arkansas is followed by Nebraska (4,833%) and North Carolina (4,413%) in that measure.

“The increase of 25,000+ ZETs deployed in 2023 shows the progress and capability of ZETs in transportation,” Tor Larson, Vice President of Trucks, Off-Road, and Marketing, CALSTART, said in a release. “The gap between ZE and fossil-fuel equipment and technology are closing fast. With ZETs now operating in all 50 states, the growth nationwide is very encouraging—fleets are adopting ZETs regardless of regulation.”

CALSTART defines itself as an industry organization focused on transportation decarbonization and clean air, with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Florida, and Europe. The organization has more than 280 member companies and manages more than $500 million in vehicle incentive and technical assistance programs in the United States.