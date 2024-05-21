Penske and ForeFront Power to launch fleet electrification business

Pennsylvania-based joint venture will offer EV charging and energy infrastructure advisory consulting.

May 21, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Truck leasing giant Penske Transportation Solutions will work with ForeFront Power, a vehicle fleet electrification service provider, to launch a joint venture that aims to help commercial fleet operators plan, design, and deploy optimized electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The unit will be based in Reading, Pennsylvania, and known as “Penske Energy LLC.” Travis Hill has been named the new managing director of the joint venture, following more than 20 years with Penske Truck Leasing where he held numerous operations management and sales responsibilities. 

According to the partners, Penske Energy will provide fleet operators with EV charging and energy infrastructure advisory consulting, including strategic and operational planning, technology assessment, infrastructure designs, and practical project implementation.

It will also help clients to assess vehicle and route feasibility, track EV policy and incentive opportunities, and design and source proven EV charging infrastructure. By tapping its network of implementation partners and technology suppliers, Penske Energy plans to help streamline and simplify EV initiatives for its customers. 

Penske Transportation Solutions is the universal brand for Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems, Penske Vehicle Services, Penske Energy LLC, and related businesses

 

 

 

