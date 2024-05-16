REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED SELECTS LONGTIME PARTNER, SDI ELEMENT LOGIC, AND ITS SORTRAK INVENTORY SYS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – LOS ANGELES & MONTREAL, May (16), 2024 – SDI Element Logic, a leading provider of materials handling systems and technology solutions to the retail, wholesale, fulfillment, and E-commerce industries, and Reitmans (Canada) Limited (“RCL”) (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), Canada’s leading specialty apparel retailer, are pleased to announce the installation of a streamlined SORTRAK inventory management system at RCL’s Montreal, Québec, distribution center.

This cutting-edge material handling solution replaces six existing sorters, the first of which was installed by SDI Element Logic in 1996.

“Our 30-year partnership with SDI Element Logic continues to drive innovation at RCL,” Domenic Carbone, Vice President, Distribution & Logistics at RCL, said. “We are excited about the new SORTRAK project and look forward to the next chapter in our ongoing strategic relationship with SDI Element Logic.”

As part of RCL’s initiative to modernize its supply chain infrastructure, the introduction of this new high-capacity sorter will ensure RCL remains at the technological forefront of the continuously changing retail landscape.

“Implementing the SORTRAK will enhance our efficiency through a significant reduction in the number of touches per item, and by making better use of our space,” Carbone added. “As a result, we will improve service levels for our retail operations through improved accuracy, while streamlining inventory and shipping processes.”

Christopher Larkins, President of SDI Element Logic, has closely collaborated with Reitmans since 1994, observing the growth of their mutually beneficial relationship as retail has evolved from solely brick-and-mortar to today’s omni-channel shopping experience.

“SORTRAK’s innovative design permits versatile warehouse configurations, meaning RCL can install longer sorters in its existing space,” Larkins stated. “Reitmans can now configure multiple flows through a single sorter, thereby optimizing the operation of its facility.”

By embracing SDI Element Logic’s advanced automation technologies and replacing its current sorters with a SORTRAK system – known for its efficiency and adaptability – RCL has demonstrated its commitment to enhanced operational efficiency and improved customer satisfaction.

“As we continue to innovate and evolve Reitmans’ supply chain operations, we grow together,” Larkins added. “Our long-time partnership highlights a shared commitment to innovation and quality in retail and ecommerce operations, and to delivering unparalleled service and value to Reitmans’ customers.”

About SDI Element Logic

SDI Element Logic, a division of Element Logic®, has been offering turnkey Materials Handling systems and solutions to brands all over the world since 1977. They are specialists in apparel sortation, unit handling, consulting, engineering and design, systems, and software integration. SDI Element Logic integrates various innovative technologies such as: AutoStore, Joey Pouch Sorter, and manufactures their own Tilt Tray Sorter and SORTRAK G4 — a Bomb Bay-style unit sorter. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, SDI Element Logic services domestic and international clients with operations across the Americas and has more than 400 Distribution Center systems installed. Learn more at www.SDI.SYSTEMS.



About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 393 stores consisting of 226 Reitmans, 86 PENN.Penningtons and 81 RW&CO.



For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

