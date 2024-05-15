International Thermal Systems (ITS) Offers Upgrades Existing / Obsolete MicroLogix Controllers

ITS’ new control retrofit package offers all existing functionality while also leveraging the new capabilities of the current CompactLogix controller such as remote diagnostics and energy saving. The pre-engineered and packaged Compact Logix PLC-based equipment control system will be installed into existing enclosure and tested by ITS factory-trained technicians during a predefined non-critical time frame. This turn-key installation typically has downtime as little as 2-3 business days.