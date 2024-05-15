Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

International Thermal Systems (ITS) Offers Upgrades Existing / Obsolete MicroLogix Controllers

May 15, 2024
ITS’ new control retrofit package offers all existing functionality while also leveraging the new capabilities of the current CompactLogix controller such as remote diagnostics and energy saving. The pre-engineered and packaged Compact Logix PLC-based equipment control system will be installed into existing enclosure and tested by ITS factory-trained technicians during a predefined non-critical time frame. This turn-key installation typically has downtime as little as 2-3 business days.

