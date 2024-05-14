Parts Town Unlimited's Red Lightning Division Furthers Investment in Field Innovations

ADDISON, Ill., May 14, 2024 – Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, today announced new investments in its Red Lightning division to advance field innovations that support service technicians. As part of Red Lightning's expansion, Sam Brewer has been hired as "Building the Field of Dreams" (aka Vice President of Field Innovation) to enhance and expand its innovation efforts in this area.

Brewer joins Red Lightning with a background in innovation across leadership roles at Chick-fil-A and Miso Robotics, including experience leveraging AI tools to support technician's specific needs – a mission that will be continued at Parts Town and accelerated through Red Lightning's resources. He will lead the team as they continue to build on Parts Town's investment in new field innovation tools for technicians, dispatchers, and parts procurement specialists.

"Sam's unwavering commitment to supporting service technicians will enable Red Lightning to continue enhancing its position as an industry-leading resource to service companies across their entire operation," said Emanuela Delgado, Red Lightning's SVP of The Revolution (aka Growth & Innovation). "By continuing to invest in our field service innovations, Red Lightning will play a critical role in increasing first-time fix rates and getting parts faster, enabling greater efficiencies and cost savings for service companies."

Parts Town's Red Lightning team is dedicated to releasing new tools for service professionals. Most recently, the division released PartPredictor, an industry-first digital tool that utilizes the power of real-world data from millions of successful technician repairs and AI to identify the OEM parts most frequently used to fix equipment. In November 2023, Red Lightning unveiled its Same Day Delivery offering, designed to provide customers with lightning-fast order fulfillment. The service aims for delivery within two hours or less from the time of order placement for eligible items within a 20-mile radius of local service companies and distributors that are part of its Parts in Town network.

"Service technicians are the unsung heroes who help keep critical equipment up and running and Red Lightning is proud to offer field solutions that make their jobs easier with improved efficiency and accuracy" said Brewer. "I am thrilled to be joining an organization that shares my core values and passion for innovation that will advance the work of our invaluable technicians in the field."

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission-critical equipment replacement parts and related products and services for the foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC industries. Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people, innovation, and long-term partnerships. Parts Town Unlimited is an organization without limits, led by dreamers who continuously grow and bring value to our partners and amazing opportunities to our team members around the globe.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts In Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

About Red Lightning

A division of Parts Town Unlimited, Red Lightning focuses solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond. With a mission to "boldly strike at lightning speed to deliver game-changing innovation and technology," Red Lightning serves to accelerate the pace of innovation. Most recently, the company launched the parts identification tool, PartPredictor and last mile delivery solution, Same Day Delivery.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/innovations.