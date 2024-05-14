Marlon Taylor Named President, New York & Atlantic Railway

CHICAGO, IL—May 14, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marlon Taylor as President of its New York & Atlantic Railway (NYA).

“Marlon has become an integral part of the NYA team since he joined the railroad in 2016,” says B.A. (Bruce) Lieberman, ARH Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We could not have had a better candidate to continue building on the success of NYA. The railroad is in its best-ever financial and physical condition, and it fields a team of unmatched professional railroaders.”

Taylor succeeds James Bonner, who has served as NYA president since 2016.

“I look forward with enthusiasm to this new opportunity,” Taylor says. “Over the past eight years with NYA, I have enjoyed developing solutions that help our customers thrive, while serving our diverse community and workforce and managing our safe, efficient, and green operations. Our success has been achieved with the close cooperation of our host, the Long Island Railroad. It is the busiest commuter railroad in North America, and we are committed to maintaining our great relationship with this premier agency.”

Taylor began his career in railroading when he joined ARH-owned Pacific Harbor Line in 1999. In addition to his responsibilities for NYA, he serves industry and community groups including the Safety & Operations Management Committee of the Association of American Railroads, as President of the Railroads of New York, and as a member of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Leadership Council. He lives with his wife in Lynbrook, NY.

Following a brief transitional period Bonner will be joining the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway as its president.

“We are grateful to James for his leadership and dedication, and we look forward to a continued strong relationship with him.” Lieberman says.

NYA was formed in May 1997 to operate freight trains on lines owned by the Long Island Rail Road. NYA serves a diverse customer base, and NYA’s freight trains replace more than 120,000 heavy truck trips that would otherwise be on the roads and highways of metro NYC, reducing transportation emissions by 75%. NYA connects with BRT, CP, CSX, NS, NYNJ, and P&W.

About Anacostia Rail Holdings

Anacostia Rail Holdings is a privately held holding company that owns and operates freight railroads throughout the U.S. Combined, ARH’s six railroads handle the equivalent of over two million carloads annually. ARH provides freight services to major metropolitan centers and small communities operating on more than 600 miles of track. www.anacostia.com

