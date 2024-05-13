Pfannenberg to Showcase Industrial Fire Alarm Signaling Solutions at 2024 NFPA Conference & Expo

Lancaster, NY – Pfannenberg, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of thermal management and signaling technologies, will present innovative fire alarming solutions tailored specifically for industrial applications at the upcoming 2024 NFPA Conference & Expo, scheduled from June 17 to 19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Pfannenberg, an industry expert in fire protection signaling, manufactures a range of visual alarms (strobes), audible alarms (horns), and combined devices. These essential technologies meet NFPA standards, establishing Pfannenberg's signaling devices as a quality piece of an effective fire protection system.

“Pfannenberg is continually innovating and improving fire protection alarms, striving to ensure their effectiveness and compliance with the latest safety protocols for industrial and warehouse spaces,” said Jacob Vernon, Product Manager - Audible and Visual Signaling. Pfannenberg's signaling solutions are specifically designed to comply with NFPA 72 guidelines for both public and private mode applications. The T3 tone found in Pfannenberg’s sounders meets the offset requirements with 10dB for Private Mode and 15dB for Public Mode, ensuring optimal performance in various environments. Pfannenberg’s PATROL & PYRA range of products are UL listed and fully compliant with NFPA 72 standards.

Additionally, Pfannenberg goes above and beyond the requirements outlined in NFPA 72 18.5.5.6 for "Performance based alternatives." Its sizing requirements exceed the minimum requirements specified in sizing chart Table 6-4.4.1 for 0.4l/m2, providing enhanced safety and reliability for customers.

Pfannenberg integrates cutting-edge technology into its fire alarm solutions, ensuring seamless planning and implementation. Its products are easily adaptable to Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, facilitating the planning of alarm systems with accurate 3D coverage. Also, Pfannenberg's proprietary 3D coverage software enables users to design and plan alarming systems with precise coverage information for each signaling device. This optimization allows for the efficient deployment of units, reducing costs and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the alarm system.

At the conference, Pfannenberg will showcase the PATROL and PYRA Series Audible and Visual Alarms, engineered to excel in adverse conditions such as high ambient noise levels and bright surroundings. With sound outputs ranging from 100 dB to 122 dB, these alarms ensure clear and unmistakable signaling, even in the most challenging environments. Pfannenberg's PATROL PA X Series Audible and Visual Alarms feature a range of extremely bright and highly visible flashing strobe lights with a choice of 5 to 15 Joules flash energy, and high-quality components ensuring 70% light emission even after 8 million flashes, making them ideal for fire prevention as they can be seen through smoke, enhancing safety in critical situations.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices, Pfannenberg's comprehensive approach to fire prevention aims to safeguard lives and protect assets in the face of fire hazards,” emphasized Vernon.

Visit Pfannenberg at visit Booth #2220 or https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/signaling-technologies/ to learn more.

