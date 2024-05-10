Kenco to Install AutoStore at Jeffersonville, Indiana Distribution Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – May 8, 2024 - Kenco, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced the implementation of AutoStore™, a leading automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), at the company’s Jeffersonville, Ind. distribution center. Set to go live in summer 2024, the AutoStore system – designed and implemented by KPI Solutions – will service Kenco’s eCommerce customers and open the door for businesses of all sizes to access a technology typically only available to larger companies.

Once complete, the AutoStore system will include 49,000 bins, 130 grid robots, 10 picking ports and four replenishment ports. Kenco estimates 15 million units will travel through the system per year.

The announcement reinforces Kenco’s dedication to automation and warehouse transformation, coming on the heels of Kenco’s introduction of Automation Guidance. A part of their comprehensive Material Handling Solutions offering, this consultative offering will help clients upgrade existing facilities with automated material handling equipment assets to meet today’s warehouse needs.

“At Kenco, we’re dedicated to continuously improving our operations,” said Jason Minghini, Senior Vice President of Operations at Kenco. “By implementing AutoStore’s proven solution, not only are we optimizing our space and workforce, we’re taking our eCommerce fulfillment solutions to the next level by providing even shorter click-to-delivery times for all customers in this market.”

Jeffersonville is Kenco’s second AutoStore installation. While the first serves a single client, the newest installation is larger and will efficiently process orders from multiple customers for an optimized operation.

“The system and reserve storage will take up about one fourth of one of the facilities on our campus,“ said Jeffersonville Senior Director of Site Logistics, Bill Dragoo. “Installation is going smoothly, and we’re excited to see the full benefits of the solution come to life this summer.”

As an ASRS, AutoStore harnesses the power of warehouse robots for 24/7 order fulfillment within a cubic layout up to quadruple the storage capacity of traditional warehouse racking. The goods-to-person (G2P) system maximizes existing labor and space, reinforcing supply chain dependability.

“We are proud and happy to partner with Kenco to manage their warehouse space innovatively and efficiently, empowering their customers to achieve incredible results,” said Mike Harding, Account Executive at KPI Solutions. “This AutoStore system will boost labor productivity and enable scalability while improving delivery times for consumers across North America.”

