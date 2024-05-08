OnPoint Group Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

OnPoint Group is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“We are honored to be a Gold Winner this year, our fourth consecutive year of recognition,” said OnPoint Group CEO Tom Cox. “At OnPoint we make a point to create an environment where team members at all levels are set up for success, and this mindset starts with our management teams. We firmly believe that our people are what makes us great - they are the building blocks of creating a culture of excellence.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Program:

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About OnPoint Group:

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to loading docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 2,500 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.