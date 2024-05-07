Avnet Releases AUBoard 15P Development Kit

PHOENIX – May 7, 2024 – Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) rolls out a new development kit enabling design engineers to create a spectrum of simple to sophisticated Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) applications.

The Avnet AUBoard 15P development board features the AMD Artix™ UltraScale+™ FPGA. This FPGA provides the highest serial bandwidth and signal compute density in a cost-optimized device for critical networking applications, vision and video processing, and secured connectivity.

By leveraging the capabilities of the abundant GTH multi-gigabit transceivers included in the Artix UltraScale + FPGA, system architects can easily create complex designs that require flexibility, speed and parallel processing capabilities. The board’s SFP+, HDMI 2.0-compatible input and output ports, and 4-lane PCI Express Gen 4 interfaces enable high-speed connectivity, 4K high-resolution video processing, and high-performance computing applications.

“The new AUBoard 15P development kit will allow developers to rapidly prototype a wide range of FPGA designs,” said Evan Leal, director, AECG Product Marketing, AMD. “The kit is powered by the AMD Artix UltraScale+ AU15P device, built on the production-proven 16nm architecture, with 170k programmable logic cells and 12 GTH transceivers at 16Gbps supporting a range of onboard functionality. The enhanced connectivity and flexibility enabled by this platform provide engineers with an ideal starting point for the development of applications such as machine vision frame grabbers, medical imaging acquisition and processing, or industrial networking.”

Avnet Vice President of Advanced Applications Jim Beneke said the board provides design engineers an innovative and cost-effective way to bring designs to market faster.

“From the abundant logic resources to the numerous high-speed serial interfaces, the AUBoard can help accelerate product development and prototyping, or serve as a production-ready PCI Express endpoint plug-in card,” Beneke said.

This product is ideally suited for the following applications:

• Edge computing

• Embedded systems

• Embedded vision

• Machine vision

• Industrial networking

• Industrial automation

• Medical

• AV Broadcasting

The Avnet AUBoard 15P Dev Board is available for pre-order with shipping anticipated in the third quarter of 2024. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3wi1YoM

For more information on AMD AU+ visit: https://www.xilinx.com/products/silicon-devices/fpga/artix-ultrascale-plus.html

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.