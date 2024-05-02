Cimcorp Announces New Vice President of Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga.—April 30, 2024—Cimcorp, a pioneer in robotic handling solutions, has appointed Anne Happonen as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. With an extensive career in helping global organizations navigate the intricate landscape of international business, Happonen is passionate about leading diverse teams and fostering strong customer relationships—a passion that aligns with Cimcorp’s ethos.

Today, Cimcorp offers a comprehensive range of automated solutions—including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), picking and sortation, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and a Warehouse Control System (WCS)—that enable tire factories and grocery distributors to tackle their biggest warehousing and distribution challenges, like energy efficiency, waste, and overall supply chain operations.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to spearhead innovative automation projects as the new Vice President of Operations at Cimcorp,” said Happonen, “As a globally known company, Cimcorp has superb solutions, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that is a profitable, proud leader in their field and shows care for employees and partners alike.”

With over three decades of experience in leading successful organizations, including global brands Cargotec, Sandvik, and Patria, Happonen’s philosophy is grounded in the principles of transparency, collaboration, and adaptability.

“Successful leadership is about enabling the ease of work for others and fostering a culture of openness and trust. In this role, my wish is to provide the team with the best possible conditions to thrive. I strive to inspire teams to achieve goals, and my own inspiration stems from seeing people do their work with pride,” said Happonen. “This philosophy also translates to customers. It’s important to understand the big picture and realize that any negotiation is about the people. Honesty and humanity are essential in international business.”

With nearly 500 employees globally, Cimcorp is passionate about optimizing material flows and has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfillment and storage for leading companies in food and beverage, retail, e-commerce, consumer goods, and tire manufacturing. Additionally, Cimcorp offers Success Services for continuous maintenance and support to help customers secure a lifecycle of 20 years or more for their automation technology.

As she embarks on this new chapter at Cimcorp, Happonen brings her a stellar track record and a genuine commitment to making a difference in the world—one project at a time.

For more information about Cimcorp’s automated material handling solutions, visit https://cimcorp.com.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group has been simplifying material flows since 1975. As a global system integrator, Cimcorp improves its customer's profitability by offering unique solutions for automation that run with easy-to-use software and are backed by lifetime services that ensure success for customers in grocery retail and the tire industry. Cimcorp’s solutions are helping customers succeed in their markets, today and tomorrow. Backed by a worldwide network of offices and partners, and as a member of Murata Machinery Ltd., one of the world's largest logistics automation suppliers – Cimcorp offers local support globally. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.