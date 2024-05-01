UniCarriers® Forklift Joins Quality Equipment in Grand Opening Celebration of New Location

MARENGO, III (May 1, 2024) – UniCarriers® Forklift, part of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), joined Quality Equipment in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Shakopee, Minnesota on April 26, 2024. The celebration marked a significant moment for both companies, highlighting their shared drive to exceed expectations and strive for excellence.

Quality Equipment, a first-time recipient of the UniCarriers® Premier Club award in 2023, exemplifies a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. By consolidating the three previous facilities into one integrated property, this new state-of-the-art facility situated at 5300 12th Avenue East in Shakopee, Minnesota allows Quality Equipment to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience in a customer-friendly environment.

“Quality Equipment mirrors our values by making consistent advancements,” said Niels Tolboom, Director of North America Dealer Sales (Marengo) at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We are confident that together we will provide our mutual customers with unmatched service and support."

The grand opening event attracted 250 attendees from various industries and notable leaders such as the City of Shakopee Mayor, council members and more. The event served as a platform to feature Quality Equipment's extensive inventory, including UniCarriers Forklift products including the new electric forklifts. Attendees had the opportunity to explore some of the latest advancements in material handling equipment and gain valuable insights into the comprehensive solutions. In addition to this celebration, Quality Equipment is set to open another location in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in Fall 2024.

“Our grand opening marks a special point for our company and we are looking forward to having everyone under one roof at the new facility,” said Mark Stack, President at Quality Equipment. “The continued support from UniCarriers Forklift has been very important to us and we greatly appreciate the collaboration.”

UniCarriers Forklift remains committed to upholding its legacy of excellence and innovation while serving customers across various sectors and supporting dealers nationwide. To learn more about UniCarriers Forklift, visit logisnextamericas.com/unicarriers or contact your local authorized dealer.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Quality Equipment

Quality Equipment (formerly Quality Forklift) is a trusted provider of top-quality equipment solutions offering forklifts, construction equipment, and lawn and garden equipment. They proudly partner with industry-leading brands such as UniCarriers, SkyJack, JLG, Princeton, Factory Cat, ASV, and Cub Cadet. Quality Equipment has established a strong presence throughout the state, with five locations. The material handling locations in Shakopee and Ramsey cater to businesses in need of reliable service solutions. Additionally, authorized Kubota and Land Pride dealerships in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Faribault offer a wide range of equipment options for agricultural, landscaping, and related applications. Coming Fall 2024, Quality Equipment will open a Detroit Lakes location, further expanding its reach and service offerings. All Kubota locations offer the same exceptional service and parts support, ensuring that material handling customers across Greater Minnesota can rely on the company for their UniCarriers and equipment needs. With a commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Quality Equipment aims to be the go-to destination for all equipment needs, providing expert guidance, exceptional service, and personalized solutions.