Redwood Logistics, American Tire Distributors to Showcase 4PL Orchestration at Gartner Symposium

Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, is excited to sponsor the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium in Orlando, Florida May 6–8, 2024. Redwood will be showcasing customer stories including American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market, and highlighting logistics execution and supply chain technology orchestration though a modern 4PL strategy.

On May 6, 2024, Gartner Symposium attendees are invited to Stage 2 on the expo floor at 1:10 P.M. EDT to explore how ATD has boosted its supply chain efficiency and visibility through Redwood's Modern 4PL services. This session will delve into ATD’s strategies for centralizing freight decisions and their partnership with Redwood, highlighting the benefits of consolidation, automation, and refined LTL procurement strategies.

"We make integration easy for our customers. Our modern 4PL strategy provides supply chain solution orchestration, powered by our integration platform, to mix and match various supply chain services, partners and technologies that best meet each customer’s unique needs,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer of Redwood Logistics. " This allows for a faster speed to value to the shipper as they orchestrate their entire supply chain, leading to measurable enhancements and setting the stage for future innovations."

Key highlights of ATD and Redwood’s partnership include:

• Rapid Time-to-Value: Implemented a new Transportation Management System (TMS) and achieved go-live within just 6 weeks.

• Seamless Procurement Integration to Carrier Network: Established a fully connected procurement and carrier network strategy with fully automated processes.

• Significant Cost Reduction: Achieved 37% reduction in Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) costs.

"We're committed to providing our customers with not just a service, but a partnership that drives value and growth in all areas of their business," added Eric Rempel. "Our session with ATD will showcase exactly how this modern 4PL approach translates into tangible, competitive advantages."

Redwood's modern 4PL strategy contributed to the company being named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for 4PLs. Symposium attendees are encouraged to visit the Redwood booth, number 202, and take Redwood’s logistics health assessment with Redwood's experts to unlock value across your logistics strategy.