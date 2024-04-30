Goodman breaks ground on 500,000 SF industrial property adjacent to Long Beach Airport, bolstering

April 29, 2024

● Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach, Building One is situated on 23.91 acres with excellent access to the 405, 605, and 710 Freeways; 8 miles to Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach; 0.1 mile to Long Beach Airport.

● Ideally suited for space tech, aerospace, manufacturing, e-commerce, last-mile distribution, and warehousing.

● Site grading is complete, slab pour has commenced, site utilities initiated.

● On completion the property will be 500 SF, 40’ clear height and provide 240-foot truck court depth and up to an additional 11 acres of parking area.

● Delivery targeted for Q4 2024.

Long Beach, California – Goodman, a global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist has commenced construction on Building One of Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach. The modern industrial campus is strategically located adjacent to Long Beach Airport. The area dubbed “Space Beach” is increasingly sought after by high-tech space companies such as Relativity Space, which moved its headquarters to Goodman Commerce Center (the former Boeing C-17 manufacturing plant) in Long Beach in 2021. Goodman has now broken ground on Building One, ideally positioned to accommodate a broad spectrum of industries, encompassing space technology, aerospace, manufacturing, e-commerce, last-mile distribution, and warehousing, with access to a sizable 2.5 million-strong college-educated labor pool within a 30-mile radius.

“As Long Beach continues to evolve into a go-to destination for space-tech businesses and skilled workforce talent, Goodman is looking forward to unlocking the full potential of the Building One site to create value not only for our customers and investors but also for the local economy and community,” said Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America. “At Goodman, we’re developing the essential infrastructure to further enhance supply chain solutions for the digital economy, empowering customers to deliver the products and services essential to supporting progress.

Businesses, particularly in California, remain focused on reducing their carbon footprint, driving demand for sustainable, energy-efficient properties. That’s why Goodman Commerce Center, Building One is being developed to the rigorous environmental standards of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification to minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions. Key sustainability features include Best Management Practices (BMP) Low Impact Development (LID) stormwater improvements to minimize runoff; installation of a cool roof to reduce energy consumption and mitigate the urban heat island effect; extensive landscaping and the use of reclaimed water for landscape irrigation, promoting biodiversity and water conservation; electric vehicle (EV) charging stations; solar-ready infrastructure; LED lighting; achievement of a 98% recycle rate for materials from the previously demolished building.

Goodman Commerce Center, Building One is located at 2401 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, California with excellent access to the 405, 605, and 710 Freeways. The expansive site offers over 11 acres of excess land for ancillary uses, including parking, in addition to the 505 car parking spaces and the 89 trailer parking stalls. Designed to offer customers flexibility, while maximizing operational efficiency, the property offers 40’ clear internal height; 61 dock doors; 240-ft truck court depth; 105 cycle spaces; 2 grade level doors; secured yard; 4,000A main switchboard; flexible potential office space design and 10,000 sq ft mezzanine.

About Goodman

Goodman Group is a global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist group with operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Goodman provides essential infrastructure for the digital economy by owning, developing, and managing high-quality sustainable properties that are close to consumers in key cities around the world. Our property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. We take a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners in our investment management platform and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for customers and investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

