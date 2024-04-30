DHL Supply Chain names Patrick Kelleher as new CEO for its North America

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain today announced a new CEO for its North America region, saying Patrick Kelleher will take over the top role as Scott Sureddin retires after 20 years of service.

Kelleher, who is currently the company’s global chief development officer, will assume the role of North America CEO effective July 1, and Sureddin will retire on December 31, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said.

In his new job, Kelleher will be responsible for managing the business across the United States and Canada, which spans 52,000 associates, 38 million square feet of storage, and 93 warehouses and offices.

Despite the change, the company said it has reaffirmed its business focus of continued growth, innovation, and regional expansion. According to DHL, his immediate focus will be to continue to drive the company’s culture of operational excellence and innovation. He will also be prioritizing expansion in key geographical areas – to capitalize on the burgeoning logistics needs in those regions and capture market share.

“Our North America business has achieved incredible growth thanks to the commitment of Scott Sureddin. He will enter his retirement knowing he set a standard of excellence,” Oscar de Bok, Global CEO of DHL Supply Chain, said in a release. “As we enter this period of transition, Patrick’s focus will be to continue our success while exploring new avenues to strengthen our market position in addition to driving our sustainability and digitalization efforts.”