project44 Appoints Amir Siddiqi as Chief Customer Officer

project44, the leading High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, announced that Amir Siddiqi has joined the leadership team as Chief Customer Officer. Siddiqi brings extensive experience guiding teams across sales, consulting, big data, and cloud services to project44 to enhance its customer success programs.

"At project44 we are obsessed with serving our customers, figuring out what they need, and how we can help them better understand and optimize operations to achieve a High-Velocity Supply Chain," said Vivek Kundra, President and Chief Operating Officer at project44. "Amir brings his experience to further elevate our customer experience and drive our company towards even greater success. He will help us nurture our high-performing, customer-centric teams, leading to substantial growth."

project44's number one value is to obsess over the customer. Customers are turning to project44 for help overcoming real-time incidents and maximizing return on investment in their supply chains. Companies need insight from the source to the customer's doorstep. Siddiqi has built his career fostering the voice of the customer and his expertise will ensure the project44 team continues to scale appropriately to put customers at the heart of its operations.

Prior to joining project44, Siddiqi worked as the Chief Customer Officer at CentralSquare Technologies, where he led a team of over 1,300 and was responsible for not only transforming the culture, but also ensuring customer satisfaction across over 35 product sets and teams, all while driving top line revenue and integrating a customer-centric approach across all touchpoints.

He has also held SVP roles at technology leaders like Alteryx, Docker, Cloudera, and VMware. While at Docker he was responsible for the overall customer success organization that included professional services, training, and support teams. He successfully re-aligned the organization from a revenue and margin loss leader to a breakeven positive cash flow business within six months.

Siddiqi was also an instrumental part of the team that successfully completed the merger of Hortonworks and Cloudera, which had to integrate, align, and optimize their separate professional services and support teams.

"As I considered my next opportunity, I wanted to work for a high-growth company, where my previous experience in customer success can help to accelerate that growth," said Amir Siddiqi. "After hearing CEO and Founder Jett McCandless' vision and learning more about project44's market leadership and role in shaping the industry, I knew project44 was the right fit. I'm looking forward to executing that vision for our customers and partners."

The High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, Movement, by project44 empowers supply chain professionals to reduce costs, optimize operations, and turn their supply chain into a critical differentiator. Siddiqi will work to streamline the customer journey and feedback process and share valuable use cases across the customer base.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a twelve-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo.