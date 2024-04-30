OnRobot to Debut Electrical Grippers with Unmatched Power for High-Payload Applications at Automate

Odense, Denmark, April 30, 2024: Collaborative applications have developed a lot over recent years with cobot brands now capable of handling around 30 kg (66.13 lb). At the same time, industrial robots are increasingly being deployed in collaborative applications, requiring a stronger end-effector platform that enables improved workpiece adaptability.

OnRobot, the world’s leading provider of hardware and software solutions for collaborative applications, is set to showcase two powerful new grippers designed for heavy-duty applications at Booth #1424 at Automate 2024 in Chicago, May 6–9.

The new three-fingered 3FG25 gripper provides users with 25 kg (55.1 lb) of payload power in a compact, all electric, lightweight form, unlocking the potential of the latest cobots.

“As cobots grow more powerful, OnRobot customers are scaling up their collaborative applications,” says Enrico Iversen, CEO, OnRobot. “Building on the success of our existing, industry-proven gripper range, the new 3FG25 and 2FG14 grippers deliver unrivaled gripping and payload power while also providing customizability for heavy-duty applications, including harsh environments.”

Unmatched in the collaborative electric gripper space

The two new grippers are unmatched in the collaborative electric gripper space, making them a powerful and intelligent alternative to less adaptable pneumatic systems. No other electric grippers in this payload range offer an all-round plug and produce experience, including fingers with multiple configurations, flange adapters, cabling and comprehensive software that removes complexity of robot programming.

Increased ability to handle cylindrical workpieces

CNC machine tending tending applications typically involve heavy metal workpieces. It’s a domain where OnRobot’s industry-proven 3FG15 has been widely adopted, not least for its ability to successfully handle cylindrical and odd-shaped items. But handling heavier parts requires higher forces and handling bigger parts requires a finger platform designed to accommodate larger custom fingers. The new 3FG25 gripper addresses both requirements, while still being, fully electric, and easy to use. Set to launch officially on May 30th, 2024, pre-orders for the 3FG25 can be placed at Automate.

Popular two-fingered gripper doubles its payload

OnRobot’s newly launched 2FG14 is also making its North American debut at Automate. Doubling the payload and gripping force of OnRobot’s popular 2FG7 gripper while also providing 30% more total stroke, the 2FG14 is a lightweight parallel finger gripper with a payload of 14 kg (30.8 lb). The gripper is ideal in for example CNC machine tending applications that involve handling heavy metal workpieces with a new base design for challenging work environments where workpieces are frequently exposed to oils or cutting fluids.

“The 2FG14 is a great gripper. It’s easy to use and allows our cobots to maintain maximum payload,” says Alex Pinkerton, Mechanical Engineer at Gosiger, a leading robotics integration firm. “OnRobot products have intuitive, operator-friendly user interfaces and the 2FG14 maintains this tradition. It’s perfect for demanding packaging, machine tending, and assembly applications.”

Ellison Technologies’ AutoPilot Powered by D:PLOY

OnRobot has also collaborated with provider of advanced machining solutions, Ellison Technologies, on the new AutoPilot powered by D:PLOY showcased in Doosan Robotics’ Automate Booth #850. Ellison’s AutoPilot powered by D:PLOY simplifies the process of deploying and redeploying CNC machine tending applications.

OnRobot’s D:PLOY is industry’s first automated platform for building, running, monitoring, and redeploying collaborative applications. D:PLOY automates the deployment process, which slashes deployment times and enables deployments to take place on the factory floor - with zero programming and zero simulations required.

“Companies racing to plug labor gaps and meet growing demand in an uncertain economic climate can’t afford to spend weeks deploying and redeploying CNC machine tending automation,” says Greg Haley, VP of Automation at Ellison Technologies. “D:PLOY is the perfect software for Ellison’s AutoPilot solution as it decreases the programming complexity and makes part changeover a snap. This puts automated CNC machine tending in reach for more customers than ever, even those with high mix, low volume part runs.”

