RK Logistics Joins City of Fremont “Battery Summit,” Promotes Growth of Lithium Battery Capabilities

RK Logistics Joins City of Fremont at “Battery Summit,” Promotes City’s Leading Role in Lithium-Ion Battery Production, Distribution

BATTERIES R US -- (APRIL 30, 2024) – The City of Fremont is rapidly emerging as the nation’s hub for lithium-ion batteries. Pictured at a recent city-sponsored Battery Summit are (L-R) Rock Magnan, senior vice president and James Bryant, chief operating officer, RK Logistics; Lily Mei, Mayor, City of Fremont; Michael Powell, director, business development, RK Logistics; and Rebecca Crowley, a principal with permitting consultant firm Safety and Compliance Consulting LLC.

The event served to illustrate the rapid growth – and the continuing opportunity – for cleantech manufacturing and logistics in Fremont, and how the city’s strategic support for advanced manufacturing and related supply chain support services complements and encourages that growth.

Now Fremont is approaching another milestone. RK Logistics is about to launch what will be the largest lithium battery distribution facility in California. The nearly complete facility, at 47020 Kato Road in Fremont, was purpose designed and built to meet rigorous specifications for the secure and safe storage and distribution of lithium-ion batteries. It is due to commence operations in June.

“We are incredibly excited for RK Logistics new 210,000 square foot battery distribution facility in Fremont, which when completed will be not only the largest lithium battery distribution facility in California, but the only one that is compliant with the latest California Building Code standards for battery handling,” said Lily Mei, mayor of the City of Fremont.

“We know creating a vibrant battery ecosystem takes a village, and we’re grateful to be in such great company with RK Logistics, its partners and our other supporters in local and state government at this inaugural California Battery Summit,” she added.

“This state-of-the-art facility will be the crown jewel in our growing network of high-tech warehousing facilities supporting the market’s needs for lithium-ion-battery production, storage and distribution,” said Joe Maclean, RK’s president and chief executive, who noted that RK has been providing lithium-ion battery logistics to clients across Silicon Valley since 2014.

The new facility is RK’s 15th in the greater Bay Area and compliments the company’s national footprint and capabilities for battery storage and distribution in Michigan, Texas, Arizona and New York. The Kato Road facility was developed by Link Logistics and has been leased to RK Logistics.

RK Logistics Group, based in Fremont for over 35 years, is a leading provider of high-value logistics services and sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. The organization maintains a network of facilities in Northern California, as well as in Michigan, Texas, Arizona and New York. RK’s facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Austin, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, and now, a growing presence in the Northeast U.S. Overall, the company operates some 1.6 million square feet of warehousing.

