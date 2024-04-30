Kodem Security Announces Groundbreaking Advancements in Application Security and Strategic Team Expansion

Kodem Security today unveiled its latest innovation, a runtime-powered static application security testing (SAST) solution, extending Kodem's platform, which offers software supply chain security (SCA) and Container Security. These new capabilities give product and application security teams the power to automatically triage vulnerabilities that matter, constantly monitor the entire application stack (from code to container to infrastructure), and simplify the fix for developers and site reliability engineers, all in one platform.

Kodem powers these capabilities by combining generative AI with their deep understanding of "application reality" from the runtime to assist with triage, enrich findings and empower developers to remediate.

"SAST has not innovated in 20 years. We channeled our understanding of the application stack beyond source code into creating a combined SCA, SAST, IaC and Container Security solution that stands unrivaled in its accuracy, performance, and ability to drive results," said Aviv Mussinger, CEO of Kodem Security.

This next-generation technology is poised to redefine application security standards, offering unmatched precision and speed in detecting vulnerabilities.

Nir Rothenberg, Rapyd's CISO, lauded Kodem Security's innovative strides, especially emphasizing the transformative impact of its runtime-powered SAST. "Kodem harnesses its unparalleled runtime expertise to release one of the strongest SAST offerings in the market. Finally, we can get real results, with virtually no false positives," Rothenberg remarked.

Strategic Expansion of Leadership Team: A New Era of GTM Strategy

In a significant bolstering of its leadership ranks, Kodem Security welcomes Dennis Vasavis as the new Head of Sales and Mahesh Babu as the Head of Marketing. Their appointments are pivotal to Kodem's strategy to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"The expertise and visionary outlook that Dennis and Mahesh bring to our team are crucial as we embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation," Mussinger elaborated.

About Kodem Security

Kodem Security, backed by Greylock Partners and TPY Capital, is revolutionizing application security with a runtime-powered platform that slashes false positives by 90% and provides the unlock to high-performing Application Security programs. Offering a suite of tools, including SCA, SAST, and Container Scanning, with IaC scanning and Runtime Protection on the way, Kodem provides comprehensive protection from development to deployment. Learn more about Kodem Security's innovative approach at: https://www.kodemsecurity.com/