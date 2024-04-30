Beckhoff USA Opens Upgraded Chicago Office

Beckhoff Automation has relocated its Chicago operations to an enhanced and expanded office to better serve customers. In addition to housing local sales and support engineers, the new location in Rosemont, Illinois, offers roughly 4,800 square feet for meetings, seminars and training courses in a state-of-the-art learning center. This will further support innovators across industries and drive Beckhoff market share growth.

The new Beckhoff Chicago office is just minutes from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and offers many nearby options for lodging, dining and entertainment for visitors. Situated at the intersection of Interstates 90 and 294, the facility offers easy access to the Windy City’s downtown and outlying communities.

Beckhoff opened its first Chicago-area office in 2013 in Woodridge, Illinois. Chicago is home to high-tech companies across industries, and the local market has continuously proven its excitement for breakthrough automation technologies from Beckhoff. All of these factors made it an easy decision for the company to double down on the larger, contemporary facility.

“The new Chicago office is truly a showplace location for Beckhoff USA in the Great Lakes region,” said Don Shanklin, Regional Director – Sales and Process Improvement at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “We selected Rosemont due to its convenient location for visitors, whether they’re from Greater Chicago or flying in from across the U.S. or the globe. But this is more than an infrastructure expansion; it’s an investment in our growing local team. This centralized facility will help them share ideas and foster team dynamics as they serve our long-term customers and pursue prospects in the rapidly growing Chicago market.”

In addition to the expansion in Chicago, Beckhoff is opening other new U.S. facilities in 2024 in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Austin, Texas. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across the country.

Contact information for the Beckhoff Automation Chicago sales and support office:

Beckhoff Automation LLC

Chicago Sales and Support Office

6300 N River Rd, Suite 300

Rosemont, IL 60018

Phone: 877-894-6228

Email: chicago.usa@beckhoff.com

www.beckhoff.com