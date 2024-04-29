Chairman Oberman to Address North American Rail Shippers Meeting, April 30­­–May 2

CHICAGO—April 29, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting April 30–May 2, 2024 in Chicago. It will be held in conjunction with the Traffic Club of Chicago’s Annual Dinner and Golf Outing.



Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin Oberman will be joining the meeting on Wednesday, May 1, presenting at 1:30 pm. He was named STB Chairman in 2021 and has maintained a successful law practice since 1975 in addition to his extensive work in public service.



"The nation’s railroad capitol—Chicago—will host this premier industry," said NARS President John Meyers. "We are looking forward to three days of high-value networking, learning, and socializing with industry leaders. It’s not too late to register and benefit from attending the NARS annual meeting."



NARS Annual Meeting Details

Dates

Tuesday–Thursday, April 30–May 2, 2024



Location

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

301 E. North Water St. Chicago, Illinois



Cost

$625 registration fee



Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134



Traffic Club of Chicago Annual Dinner & Golf Outing

Separate registration required. Information available online.



About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.



Note to editors and reporters: Please let us know if you would like free registration to attend the meeting



