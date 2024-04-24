Yale recognizes Dealers of Excellence for 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces winners of the 2023 Dealer of Excellence award, the company’s top honor for members of the Yale® dealer network. The award recognizes lift truck dealers that exhibited focused leadership and drove their organizations to the highest level of performance in all functional areas of materials handling throughout 2023.

“Warehouses depend on the expertise of our dealers to help solve their most pressing challenges, from a labor crisis to relentless productivity targets and beyond,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President of Dealer Business Development. “Our independent dealer network provides us with a distinct competitive advantage on the frontline supporting customers and helping them get the most out of automation, power and other technologies for these issues, while their expert knowledge and support keeps customers operational and satisfied. This year’s Dealers of Excellence have demonstrated expert knowledge and support for customers and commitment to the wellbeing of their associates.”

To receive the award, dealers must meet rigorous business practice standards and performance criteria that are assessed and modified annually for alignment with evolving customer expectations and heightened industry demands.

2023 Dealers of Excellence - North America

• Alta Material Handling – Chicago, Western Michigan, New York Metro, Upstate New York, YIT an Alta Company

• Berry Material Handling

• Black Equipment – East, North, South

• Burns Industrial Equipment – Pittsburgh

• Eastern Lift Truck – Baltimore DC-DE, Philadelphia and South Jersey

• Fitzgerald Equipment

• LiftOne – South, West, Central

• Medley Material Handling – West

• MH Equipment – Illinois, Iowa, Ohio North, Ohio South, St. Louis

• Papé Material Handling – Eugene

2023 Dealers of Excellence – Latin America

• Disagro – Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua

To find your local Yale dealer, visit https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/dealer-finder.

ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

© 2024 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., all rights reserved. YALE is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.