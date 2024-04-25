INBOUND

Got old frogs and diamonds?

Illinois engineering firm refurbishes specialty rail parts.

April 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
It turns out the mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle” can be applied to more than just plastic bags and take-out food containers; it also applies to the industrial equipment that supports America’s sprawling rail networks.

Instead of sending used equipment to a landfill or leaving it to rust in a railyard, railroads can refurbish it, according to Holland L.P., a Crete, Illinois-based engineering and welding company that serves the railroad industry. The approach works particularly well for specialty track components such as “frogs”—the angled parts used to guide train wheels through a track switch—and “diamonds”—the cross-over structures at the center of track junctions.

According to Holland, traditional repairs to frogs and diamonds last only a few weeks or months before the components require additional maintenance. But the company has developed a repair method that significantly extends that second life, is two to three times faster to apply, and comes at a much lower cost than purchasing a new component.

The engineering company says it can provide its Holland Automated Manganese Refurbishment (HAMR) service either on-track, off-track, or at its plant. Wherever it’s carried out, the refurbishing process includes pre-weld material removal using plasma cutting, robotically controlled welding procedures to build back the damaged area, and finish grinding to bring components back to OEM (original equipment manufacturer) specifications.
