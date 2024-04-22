Higher, faster, stronger, greener?

To say that transportation giant CMA CGM has been busy in the runup to the Paris Olympic Games would be to seriously understate the case. As the official logistics partner of the 2024 Games, the company has been gearing up to deliver 1.3 million items of furniture and over 900,000 pieces of sports equipment—including trampolines, poles, firearms, boats, and surfboards—to Olympic venues. And delivery’s just the half of it. CMA CGM and its Ceva Logistics subsidiary are providing a full range of logistics solutions for the event, including international freight service, customs clearance, storage, delivery, site logistics, and IT systems integration—and they’re committed to doing it as sustainably as possible.

In addition to furniture and sports equipment, CMA CGM will transport more than 250 containers of bleachers and mobile seats, while Ceva Logistics is responsible for the storage, assembly, and transport of nearly 650 advanced mobility vehicles and 2,745 electric vehicles for getting around the venues. And when the athletes begin to arrive, CMA CGM will manage more than 68,000 pieces of luggage, transporting them from airports to Olympic venues.

In all, CMA CGM will move over 170,000 pallets and make more than 7,000 last-mile deliveries of equipment needed for the competitions, using a fleet of more than 300 vans and trucks—all powered by LNG, biofuels, electricity, or sustainable aviation fuel where possible. To handle the added workload, CMA CGM and Ceva Logistics are hiring 700 new employees.

But difficult as the job sounds, it also comes with some perks. Ninety CMA CGM employees have been selected to carry the Olympic Torch in the relay through France before it arrives in Paris.