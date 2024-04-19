Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform Adds DHL and Pitney Bowes

Reveel announced that its platform now supports additional carriers beyond FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS). Now the Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform also enables parcel shippers to gain immediate, comprehensive visibility and control over their parcel spend with DHL eCommerce, DHL Express and Pitney Bowes National and Regional Shipping Services.

The expansion of the platform to include DHL and Pitney Bowes reflects Reveel's efforts to make true multi-carrier visibility possible for dynamic companies, including omnichannel retailers, e-commerce companies, and manufacturers that drive significant top- and bottom-line results through their parcel shipping acumen and performance. The enhanced platform, and the ability to proactively manage parcel spend with DHL, FedEx, Pitney Bowes and UPS is available to all companies now.

The multi-carrier visibility capabilities in the platform empower shippers to improve operational efficiency and increase customer satisfaction by choosing the best carrier for each shipment based on cost, delivery speed and service quality – all while mitigating the risks associated with service disruptions and over reliance on a single carrier. Customers can now use Reveel's platform to gain immediate visibility over innumerable factors, including their Shipping Vital Factors, in one easy to use application that proactively presents them with insights they can use to immediately save money regardless of whether they are using DHL, FedEx, Pitney Bowers or UPS. Shipping Vital Factors include:

Service spend;

Surcharge spend;

Average cost per package or shipment;

Weight and dimensional weight;

Minimums; and

Average zone.

Notably, Reveel's platform and the corresponding app enables shippers to proactively address the complexities that arise when embracing a multi-carrier strategy, including the impact it can have on earned, volume-based discounts. Continual monitoring of shipping patterns, carrier agreements, and volume thresholds ensures that shippers maintain discount levels while optimizing for cost and service across carriers.

"Multi-carrier visibility utterly transforms parcel shipping operations on a strategic level," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel with Chad Beville, president. "With our platform shippers now have unprecedented visibility over their parcel shipping spend and activity with DHL – DHL eCommerce and DHL Express – FedEx, Pitney Bowes National and Region Shipping Services, and UPS; as well as access to the powerful AI and data science they need to act on it for the first time."

Parcel Shipping – The Last Uncontrolled Spend in Today's Supply and Demand Chains

Parcel shipping costs increased by more than 30% over the past three years and are one of the single greatest outlays for any company that sells products online or relies on fast deliveries for business operations. It also directly impacts imperatives like pricing strategies and whether discounted or "free" shipping can be offered, packaging, and the larger parcel shipping ecosystem. This includes transportation management, order management, cartonization and multi-carrier parcel management systems.

Unfortunately, most organizations have virtually no visibility into their parcel spend, let alone the ability to optimize it, because each shipment is different and impacted by constantly changing variables – including carrier surcharges and new rules on everything from zones to parcel dimensions. For this reason, most rely on the analysis of carrier invoices after-the-fact, and insights from costly shipping consultants who draw on industry best practices but themselves lack visibility into real-time shipping data. Reveel radically changes this.

The AI-powered Parcel Spend Management 2.0 technology within Reveel's platform and in Reveel's on-demand, Software-as-a-Service app, lets shippers know how they can proactively improve their parcel shipping operation and where they should focus to secure the most significant savings. It also proactively identifies any unexpected variables, such as surcharge discounts that expire before carrier contracts, that can significantly impact costs.

Specific solutions within the platform and app – all which enable shippers to achieve the active shipping management that is possible when shippers plan, measure, optimize and monitor their shipping activity, include:

Shipping Analytics uncovers areas for operational improvement;

Contract Management ensures that contracts are optimized and that shippers never have to worry about losing a discount;

Parcel Audit analyzes shipping invoices and identifies every credit, including the 78% of rebates that are not claimed by shippers when carriers fail to meet their own service level guarantees, usually when a package is delivered late;

Finance Automation that enables better decision making with numerous capabilities, including GL coding, accrual management and order matching; and

Modeling and Simulation that lets shippers pose "what-if" scenarios with ease to get a better understanding of their shipping profile, whether it's to determine the impact of carriers' general rate increases and new rules and fees not included on rate cards, the side-by-side comparison of extensive carrier contracts with numerous pages of fine-print details, or to accurately forecast future parcel shipping spend.

"Since 2006 we have strived to showcase the mission-critical role that parcel shippers play in the companies they serve by helping them do ever more," adds Dunham. "On average, our customers find after using the platform that they have the potential to decrease their parcel shipping spend by 22%. The addition of additional carriers to our platform will likely increase those savings and enable our customers to dramatically improve their operations and manage their costs with unprecedented precision."