Gollapalli takes the CEO reins at startup Qued

Logistics tech veteran Prasad Gollapalli has moved to a new position as CEO of Qued Inc., a Virginia-based startup that says it plans to bring workflow automation to the transportation industry by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help teams get more done, with less clicks.

Qued, which was founded in the second quarter of 2023, recently launched its SaaS-based smart AI workflow management software platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for 3PLs and carriers.

Gollapalli is one of the founding investors in Qued, following his work as founder and CEO of Trucker Tools, the digital freight management platform he sold in 2021 to ASG, a portfolio company of the private equity firm Alpine Investors.

“Qued is at an exciting stage in its development,” Gollapalli said in a release. “We are addressing a highly manual and error-prone aspect of trucking operations management – how trucking firms, brokers and 3PLs request, secure and confirm load appointments. Our platform for the first time provides users with an automated and streamlined process to accomplish this task, eliminating the need for rekeying or jumping back and forth between screens.”