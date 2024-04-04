KUKA Robotics Showcases Precise Pick and Place Automation at MODEX 2024

KUKA Robotics will put automated materials handling speed and precision for manufacturers and supply chain enterprises front and center March 11-14 at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta. Collaborating with robotics 3D vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Mech-Mind, KUKA will feature its nimble KR 10 R1440-2 CYBERTECH nano robot in a bin picking demonstration in booth B4003.

With a payload capacity of 10 kg, the KR 10 R1440-2 CYBERTECH nano is an extremely precise specialized process robot offering 0.04 mm of repeatability, optimal for fast, reliable handling of small components and irregularly shaped parts. The robot has a maximum reach of 1,440 mm to cover long distances, and with one of the smallest in-line wrists in its class, the KR 10 R1440-2 CYBERTECH nano can perform tasks in positions that are impossible for other robots.

A streamlined design makes the KR 10 R1440-2 CYBERTECH nano extremely lightweight and compact for small cells, and its ability to be installed at any angle on the floor, wall or ceiling allow it to perform in previously inaccessible workspaces. The robot is rated IP 65 and IP 67 for dust and water protection and is also shielded against uncontrolled electrostatic charging or discharging (ESD). At MODEX, the robot will use the revolutionary KR C4 smallsize-2 control system that integrates robot and motion control with processes for PLC, CNC and safety al in one unit. KR C4 controllers come in five variants, speak 25 languages and are compatible with different mains, voltages and types for use anywhere in the world.

Mech-Mind, with its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Illinois, will equip the KR CYBERTECH nano with a Mech-Eye PRO S industrial 3D camera that provides high resolution and accuracy over a wide range of objects and an inter-process communication (IPC) protocol that facilitates communication and synchronization between two or more processes. Mech-Mind’s robust hardware provides an impressive mean time before failure (MTBF) of more than 40,000 hours.

The 3D camera and control systems will allow the KR 10 R1440-2 to detect objects, plan a path around obstacles and other parts and then pick items from mixed bins and sort them to individual stock keeping unit (SKU) bins.

KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.3 billion euro and roughly 14,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare.