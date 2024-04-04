Oregon approves law protecting warehouse workers

Teamsters Union says rule is needed to ensure that quotas don’t interfere with safety.

April 4, 2024
Ben Ames
A new Oregon law will improve worker safety in the e-commerce and warehouse industries by ensuring that workplace quotas do not interfere with workers’ rights and safety standards, supporters say.

The Teamsters Union is celebrating the governor’s signing of the law, formerly known as HB 4127, saying it will protect warehouse workers’ rights and improve safety standards.

The union also said it is advocating for similar laws nationwide, saying they are needed to address unrealistic quotas and hazardous safety conditions. Other states that have passed similar legislation include California, Connecticut, New York, Washington, and Minnesota, the Teamsters said.

“Oregon warehouse workers have long been subjected to unsafe working conditions due to secretive and unrealistic production quotas generated using arbitrary computer algorithms,” Mark Davison, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and President of Joint Council 37, said in a release. “Governor Tina Kotek's signing of HB 4127 is a significant stride toward ensuring the safety and well-being of workers, and it addresses the exploitative quota systems used by profit-driven companies like Amazon.”

 

 

 

