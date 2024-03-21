Annual Meeting of North American Rail Shippers April 30­­–May 2 in Chicago

CHICAGO—March 21, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting April 30–May 2, 2024 in Chicago. It will be held in conjunction with the Traffic Club of Chicago’s Annual Dinner and Golf Outing and, together, will create one of the premier networking opportunities in the rail shipping industry.

"Views from the railroad industry’s most influential leaders will be a highlight of this year’s meeting," said NARS President John Meyers. "We are thrilled to have already confirmed presentations from four senior-level Class I railroad executives, along with insights from Tony Hatch and noted rail historian William H. Gallagher."

The agenda is still being finalized for the three-day meeting, and it is expected to add major shippers and other industry experts. Speakers include:

• Arthur Adams, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CSX

• Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

• William H. Galligan, Author, Vision Accomplished

• Tony Hatch, Analyst, ABH Consulting

• Patrick Ottensmeyer, Retired CEO, Kansas City Southern

• Jim Vena, CEO, Union Pacific

NARS Annual Meeting Details

Dates

Tuesday–Thursday, April 30–May 2, 2024

Location

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

301 E. North Water St.

Chicago, Illinois

Book online

Cost

$575 registration fee until April 15, 2024. On April 16, registration increases to $625.

Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134

Traffic Club of Chicago Annual Dinner & Golf Outing

Separate registration required. Information available online.

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.

Note to editors and reporters: Please let us know if you would like free registration to attend the meeting

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Fahrenwald

James Street Associates

708-528-0681

bill@jamesstreet.net