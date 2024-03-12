Equipment Depot’s EQSOLUTIONS™ division expands its warehouse automation technology with Movu Roboti

– Equipment Depot, America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, is growing its EQSOLUTIONS™ division capabilities by partnering with Movu Robotics, a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and implementing advanced storage solutions and automated warehouse systems to provide robotic technology.

“As Equipment Depot advances its overall product and service offerings, the collaboration with Movu's innovative plug-and-play automation technologies is a perfect fit," says Marc Terwilliger, VP of EQSOLUTIONS. “Together, we are setting new standards in warehouse efficiency by providing a competitive edge to businesses looking to leverage integrated warehouse solutions and modern innovation."

Robots and autonomous vehicles, such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), streamline tasks like picking and transportation within warehouses, increasing operational agility. The Gartner Inc. research group predicts that by 2028, 75% of large enterprises will adopt some form of intralogistics smart robots—robots that orchestrate and perform work within the four walls of a site and can be mobile or stationary, operating autonomously or collaboratively with humans or other robots.

Movu shares the excitement of this partnership. "Our solutions are designed to make warehouse automation and robotics not only more accessible but also more scalable. Teaming up with Equipment Depot allows us to amplify our impact and deliver accessible plug-and-play robotics solutions with an expert end-to-end full-service integration," stated Stefan Pieters, CEO of Movu Robotics.

As EQSOLUTIONS draws from its systems integration knowledge and Equipment Depot’s material handling experience, the division helps design solutions that improve throughput, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. “Our strong partner relationships provide priority-level attention for all warehouse projects,” Terwilliger adds. EQSOLUTIONS consultants are available to provide free site evaluations to uncover ways to streamline operations and optimize warehouse storage space.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

EQSOLUTIONS is the systems integration division of Equipment Depot, Inc. specializing in engineering transformative warehouse and automation solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities, providing a one-source solution to solving a variety of industry challenges. For more information visit eqdepot.com/warehouse-solutions/

About Movu Robotics

Movu Robotics, part of stow Group, is a warehouse automation brand that stands out by bringing easier logistics automation solutions to the world's warehouses. Employing more than 300 employees across Europe and the US, Movu Robotics offers a complete portfolio of automated technologies for efficient warehouses. This includes the pallet shuttle "Movu atlas" for multiple deep storage, the AMR solution "Movu ifollow" for collaborative picking or transport of pallets, the robotised 3D storage and fulfilment system "Movu escala" and the integrated picking robot arm "Movu eligo". All Movu systems are controlled and managed via their own warehouse execution software. Movu Robotics' headquarters in Lokeren, Belgium, combines a 5,000 square metre large office area with a 10,000 square metre surface for logistics and manufacturing operations under a single roof, next to a state-of-the-art experience centre - one of the biggest in Europe - where the latest technologies are showcased live to customers and partners.

###

Contact: Carol.Tesarek@eqdepot.com | eqdepot.com

Movu: thomas.meyer-jander@stow-group.com

< Gartner Inc. Source> https://www.logisticsmgmt.com/article/supply_chain_outlook_preparing_for_whats_next