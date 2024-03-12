Schneider Electric debuts three new cobots

Schneider Electric is debuting the release of three new collaborative robots, saying they enable efficiency, cost savings, and consistent outputs for manufacturers.

Schneider, which says its products support the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the release of two new Lexium collaborative robots (cobots), the Lexium RL 3 and RL 12, as well as the Lexium RL 18 model coming later this year. On display at booth B7232, the Lexium line ranges from single-axis machines to high-performance multi-axis machines, enabling high-speed motion and control of up to 130 axes from one processor for precise positioning to help solve manufacturer production, flexibility, and sustainability challenges.

The company says it integrates robots into the machine control solution through its EcoStruxure architecture, enabling collaborative data flow from shop-floor to top-floor, by connecting smart products, robots, controls, software, and services.

“As US manufacturing increases, the demand for smart machines is growing and customers are requiring robots with digital twin capabilities that validate machine performance to help them quicky increase production consistently, efficiently, and sustainably,” Christine Bush, Robotics Center of Excellence Leader, Schneider Electric, said in a release. “We are partnering with our customers to understand their challenges and pain points, then responding with complete, customized automation solutions – from power products and HMIs to PLCs and robotics – to simplify the process and meet their needs.”