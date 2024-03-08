Unemployment rate for U.S. transportation sector rises to 5.9%

The unemployment rate in the U.S. transportation sector was 5.9% (not seasonally adjusted) in February 2024, posting an increase over February 2023 (4.7%) and over the pre-pandemic February 2019 (4.3%), according to figures released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In the depths of the covid crisis, unemployment in the transportation sector had been much greater, reaching its highest level (15.7%) in May 2020 and July 2020.

The latest measure shows that unemployment in the transportation sector was also higher than the nation’s overall unemployment, which was 4.2% for the U.S. unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) in February 2024, BLS said.

By the raw numbers, total employment in the transportation and warehousing sector (seasonally adjusted) was 6,511,400 in February 2024, down 1.2% from February 2023. By mode (seasonally adjusted):