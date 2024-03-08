Unemployment rate for U.S. transportation sector rises to 5.9%

Job losses compared to February 2023 seen in truck transportation, warehousing & storage

warehouse photo-1622127922075-fb1d21fbacbf.webp
March 8, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The unemployment rate in the U.S. transportation sector was 5.9% (not seasonally adjusted) in February 2024, posting an increase over February 2023 (4.7%) and over the pre-pandemic February 2019 (4.3%), according to figures released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In the depths of the covid crisis, unemployment in the transportation sector had been much greater, reaching its highest level (15.7%) in May 2020 and July 2020. 

The latest measure shows that unemployment in the transportation sector was also higher than the nation’s overall unemployment, which was 4.2% for the U.S. unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) in February 2024, BLS said.

By the raw numbers, total employment in the transportation and warehousing sector (seasonally adjusted) was 6,511,400 in February 2024, down 1.2% from February 2023. By mode (seasonally adjusted):

  • Warehousing and storage fell to 1,758,700 in February 2024 — down 0.4% from the previous month and down 4.9% from February 2023.
  • Truck transportation remained virtually unchanged in February 2024 at 1,551,200 from the previous month but down 1.8% from February 2023.
  • Air transportation rose to 573,400 in February 2024 — up 0.7% from the previous month and up 7.0% from February 2023.
  • Transit and ground passenger transportation rose to 432,300 in February 2024 — up 0.5% from the previous month and up 1.4% from February 2023.
  • Rail transportation fell to 152,800 in February 2024 — down 0.1% from the previous month but up 0.9% from February 2023.
  • Water transportation rose to 72,700 in February 2024 — up 0.6% from the previous month and up 7.9% from February 2023.
  • Pipeline transportation rose to 52,500 in February 2024 — up 0.2% from the previous month and up 1.4% from February 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Labor
KEYWORDS Bureau of Labor Statistics

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Import levels have adjusted to Red Sea disruptions, numbers show

    Tech startup brings “smart mailboxes” to Antigua

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing