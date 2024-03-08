Industrial Lithium Battery Manufacturer Production: BSL Battery Custom Process

8 custom steps for a custom forklift lithium battery pack.

How is the custom forklift truck lithium battery pack made?

Customizing forklift lithium batteries means understanding customer needs and researching targeted solutions for use needs.

We hae produced over 950 different models of lithium batteries, each following the BSL Battery-Industrial customization process.

The switch to BSL Battery - Industrial is often made by companies that manufacture industrial vehicles, battery distributors or globally recognized forklift dealers. These companies want to move from lead acid to lithium or from internal combustion engines to electric/hybrid and need guidance on this technological change.

BSL Battery-Industrial lithium battery production: 4-6 weeks and 8 custom steps.

The first step in the production of customized forklift lithium battery packs: the sales department provides you with a free consultation to analyze the customer's needs and conduct a preliminary feasibility analysis of the project.

● Project feasibility analysis: 1 Day

● Information collection/supply order preparation: 3 Days

● Preliminary battery scheme diagram confirmation: 1 Day

● Drafting and sending a specific supply: 1-3 Days

● Supply specification approval/change update: 1 Day

● Completion of the project technical documents: 1 Week

● Send the order confirmation and final delivery date: 2 Weeks

● Production and testing of lithium battery pack: 1 Week

1. Feasibility analysis

Feasibility Analysis is a free consultation that we conduct based on the needs of our clients and their projects.

In the first stage, BSL Battery-Industrial sales engineers analyze the customer's needs (work cycle, application area, forklift model, voltage, capacity, etc.) and develop the first potential solution to the customer's problems.

Every detail of producing the BSL Battery custom lithium battery pack is specifically analyzed to quantify the economic part.

2. Collect information/fill in the supply order form Strategic consulting checks the merits of the customer's requirements and defines the technical data.

The commercial team collects all the detailed information required for the subsequent supply steps.

Completion of the information collection form containing the operational specifications of the customized forklift lithium battery, the mechanical dimensions, the connectors best suited for the specific application, and finally the definition of the communication with the various devices inside the machine/vehicle.

3. Confirmation of the preliminary battery scheme diagram

BSL Battery-Industrial Sales Engineer is responsible for the order and sending the preliminary battery diagram confirmation information to the customer, indicating the general delivery time.

The preliminary battery schematic diagram defines the individual processing steps and indicates the expected delivery week of the lithium battery and the voltage, capacity, discharge plug, charging plug, wiring harness length and size of the battery received with the battery supply specification. Therefore, the customer immediately has a clear understanding of the production steps and timing of the customized battery pack.

4. Draft and send the supply specifications

To create supply specifications, business and engineer teams hold launch meetings to plan priorities and activities.

The knowledgeable team of BSL engineers creates a technical project document which needs to determine the electrical and mechanical characteristics of the battery pack.

All power supply specifications are defined in this document: lithium battery packs, functional nominal electrical and mechanical characteristics, 3D mechanical sketches, connection diagrams.

5. Approval of supply specification/update changes

In this step, the customer verifies or requests an update / change to the supply specifications received from the BSL Battery-Industrial Sales Engineer.

At this point, the project has been approved by both parties and can move on to the next step: complete the project files.

6. Completion of the technical project documents

After receipt of the customer's approval of the technical specifications, the BSL engineer team will continue to complete the technical project documentation, which includes the electrical and mechanical production specifications as well as all the manuals required for the sale of Li-ion battery packs (production specifications, documentation of the Li-ion battery packs, specific certifications, and user manuals).

7. Send an order confirmation with a final delivery date

In this step, the BSL engineer team sends the order confirmation information with the final delivery date and is responsible for purchasing the supply materials for subsequent production of forklift ithium battery packs.

8. Battery pack production and testing

At this point, we will start producing the actual battery pack according to the final specifications and cials for subsequent production of forklift lithium battery packs.

The test followed a specific checklist for the lithium battery that included charging and discharge cycles and general functions of the battery pack.

Once completed and verified as successful, we can proceed with shipment.

Once production is complete, BSL Forklift lithium battery packs are ready to be shipped under the conditions determined with the customer.

Our work did not end with the transport of the battery packs.

In fact, we have two important activities after delivery: remote control and the BSL Battery-Industrial service center.

The remote control of the battery pack is automatically performed every day at each charging and discharge cycle, analyzing the data sent to the BSL Battery-Industrial data center to ensure the efficiency of its entire life cycle.

If remote control is not included in the package, the BSL Battery-Industrial service team will meet any after-sales support