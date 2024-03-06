Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Dependable Dock & Door

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – March 6, 2024 – Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Dependable Dock and Door, Central North Carolina’s leading high speed door and loading dock specialists. Since 2003, Dependable Dock and Door has provided exceptional service and support to an impressive list of blue-chip customers throughout Central North Carolina, including Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Adding Dependable Dock and Door to Miner’s nationwide network of professionals further supports the company’s mission to be North America’s industry-leading facility expert in docks and doors.

“This further expansion in the North Carolina and greater Southeast region reflects our commitment to building a nationwide service network to best serve customers from coast to coast. We’ve been thoroughly impressed with the team at Dependable Dock and Door and their reputation for quickly delivering exceptional service to their customers, and we are excited to welcome them to the Miner team,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.

Following an extensive tenure as a technician and installer in commercial and residential

sectors, Mark Harper started Dependable Dock and Door 21 years ago. He is a dock and door

industry veteran and board member of the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation.

Miner looks forward to implementing Mark’s expertise, further strengthening our capabilities in

the Southeast United States.

“Miner shares our commitment to providing exceptional service to our North Carolina neighbors, and we’re excited to take this opportunity to become part of their team,” said Mark Harper, owner of Dependable Dock and Door. “We’ve spent many years building our reputation and trust with customers as experts in creating systems that operate efficiently and safely year-round, and we’re grateful to expand our footprint further as we join the nationwide leader in our field.”

The Dependable Dock and Door team has experienced impressive growth, credited in large part to their unwavering commitment to outstanding sales and service. They are the preferred dealer for Door Engineering, and are the top choice in their region for the sale, installation and service of commercial doors and dock equipment. Their service mindset and sense of urgency align with Miner’s mission to keep customers’ supply chains safe and operational.



For additional information about Miner and Dependable Dock and Door visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.



About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd. is a national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks. As the premier expert in loading docks, commercial doors and more, Miner’s team of best-in-class service professionals help large-scale facilities and Fortune 500-class companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency. The only company of its kind with a coast to coast footprint, Miner offers the largest self-perform network in the country for supporting all doors, loading dock products, vehicle restraints and safety products, HVLS fans, service, aftermarket and more. Learn more about how Miner delivers speed, consistency and results at https://www.minercorp.com.



About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 2,500 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.



