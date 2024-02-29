Yale account executive honored as an emerging leader in food and beverage supply chain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 29, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces that Brendan McCann, Director of Major Accounts – Food Processing and Distribution, has been named a Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics magazine. McCann is a winner in the rising stars category, which honors exceptional professionals under the age of 40.

McCann leads a team responsible for providing lift truck solutions to 165 of the largest food processing, distribution and agriculture operations in North America, including more than 14,600 logistics locations. McCann firmly embodies the brand’s customer-driven philosophy by immersing himself in the challenges his customers face. He gathers insight and produces tailored recommendations, from plans targeting near-term productivity gains to holistic, long-term roadmaps that guide customers through the adoption of advanced lift truck technologies like operator assist systems and automation as their business evolves.

In one instance, McCann helped a large customer design a new distribution center. The customer’s initial plans called for a footprint of more than 1 million square feet and more than 100 forklifts. By understanding the customer’s throughput and growth goals, McCann determined an alternative approach, with a footprint under 500,000 square feet and fewer than 40 forklifts, could save the customer millions in building costs while accomplishing their productivity goals with less equipment and space.



Prior to joining the team at Yale, McCann was a Senior Account Manager for Briggs Equipment, a Yale® dealer, where he was named Salesman of the Year in 2017. During his tenure with the company, he was based in Gainesville, Georgia, “the poultry capital of the United States.” There, McCann built a deep foundational understanding of agriculture, food and beverage operations that he leverages every day and very intentionally shares with members of his team.

“Anyone can put a lift truck in a building,” says McCann. “At Yale, it’s really about identifying or developing the right solutions to make a meaningful difference. Within my team, my ultimate goal is to instill in others my passion for helping customers overcome challenges and optimize their supply chain operations, and I’m honored that Food Logistics recognized the value in that approach.”

ABOUT THE AWARD

Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes 100 influential individuals in four distinct categories within the cold food industry, whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. The four categories include top warehousing stars, top shippers, rising stars and lifetime achievement.