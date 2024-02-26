Affinius Capital Originates $150M Loan

for Six-Property, 1.8M SF Industrial Portfolio

New York City, February 26, 2024 – Affinius Capital LLC (“Affinius Capital”) announced today that it has originated a $150 million loan on a cross-collateralized industrial portfolio. Totaling 1.8 million square feet, the Class A portfolio includes six assets located in high growth US markets. The loan was made to a Real Estate fund managed by Ares Management (“Ares”), which is a leading owner and operator of logistics facilities through its Ares Industrial Management team.

Affinius Capital Managing Director Tom Burns commented, “Leasing activity has been strong with approximately 40 percent of the portfolio leased and letters of intent out on the majority of the remaining vacant space. The portfolio provides submarket diversity and a compelling opportunity to provide financing to Real Estate funds managed by Ares as it leases the portfolio to stabilization.”

The industrial buildings each contain highly sought-after features such as 24’ – 36’ clear heights, 32-108 dock doors, 130’ – 185’ truck courts, and locations with excellent accessibility to major roadways. Located in Palm Beach, FL, Louisville, KY, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, and Dallas, TX, the portfolio’s properties offer users flexibility ranging from single tenant use to smaller, divisible spaces, to meet current market demand.

Images of the properties can be found here.

About Affinius Capital LLC

Affinius Capital® (previously known as USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management) is an integrated institutional real estate investment firm focused on value-creation and income generation. With a 40-year track record and $32 billion in net assets under management, Affinius has a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe providing both equity and credit to its trusted partners and on behalf of its institutional clients globally. For more information, visit www.affiniuscapital.com.