Award-winning ground support solution

The INTRAC fully automated pallet mover from DIMOS is revolutionising the air cargo sector, making the handling of unit load devices (ULDs) in airport logistics easier and more efficient than ever. Marking this achievement, DIMOS was presented with the Runner-up Award in the “Ground Support Solutions” category at the Airport Excellence Awards, part of the Saudi Airport Exhibition. The accolade underlines the innovative strength and many years’ experience that the Petersberg-based machine builder boasts in handling air cargo.

Held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Saudi Airport Exhibition is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for airport development. The Airport Excellence Awards are presented during the show and honour global suppliers for innovations, technologies and ideas that help to optimise airport operations, improve the passenger experience, maximise sales or promote sustainability. DIMOS secured an award in the “Ground Support Solutions” category for its INTRAC fully automated pallet mover in recognition of its advanced and smart handling of ULDs. This is already the third prize that the automated guided vehicle (AGV) has won since it was launched in late 2021. “We’re proud and grateful,” said Martin Bremen, Managing Director of DIMOS FZCO in Dubai, as he accepted the award. “Without the passion that our teams show on a daily basis, both in Germany and in the United Arab Emirates, we’d never have won this prize.”

Flexible and manoeuvrable – cargo handling redefined

With a load capacity of up to 7 tonnes, the INTRAC can easily move containers up to 10 feet long and offers an unprecedented degree of automation, making it unique in the air cargo sector. Once connected up to the warehouse management system (WMS) used in the airport terminal, the INTRAC can transport air freight containers and similar load carriers autonomously indoors, arrange storage and staging areas in advance and store ULDs in a flexible area if required. Its 360° steering makes it extremely manoeuvrable and enables it to increase storage capacity by up to 50 percent.

Handling heavy loads outdoors too

Even more robust are DIMOS’s classic heavy-duty platform transporters, which impress both indoors and out – thanks in particular to their integrated lift system combined with a low overall height. Their 360° steering system permits smooth manoeuvring and maximum flexibility, enabling them to be used for more than just air cargo, while their modular design allows their steering systems, tyres, overall height and controls to be customised as required. Thus DIMOS has the right product in its portfolio to meet any requirement, complete with the expertise to match. Its platform transporters can move loads weighing up to 80 tonnes with consummate ease. Equipped with a driver’s cab and tarpaulins, such as is the case with the ATLAS series, they also ensure efficient, seamless warehouse logistics outdoors. Delays caused by bad weather are thus kept to a minimum.

